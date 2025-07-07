TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Popular Reads

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals
KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution
What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Climbing should never kill

House hearing on court’s ruling separating elections draws criticism

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, July 7, 2025 Published on Jul. 6, 2025

A General Elections Commission (KPU) official shows 2024 general election ballot papers on Feb. 5, 2024, in the logistics warehouse at Cempaka Putih Sports Hall in Central Jakarta. A General Elections Commission (KPU) official shows 2024 general election ballot papers on Feb. 5, 2024, in the logistics warehouse at Cempaka Putih Sports Hall in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Erlangga Bregas Prakoso)

A

n unexpected House of Representatives hearing on a recent Constitutional Court ruling that ordered that national and local elections be held separately starting in 2029 has alarmed activists and experts, who warn that lawmakers may be looking for ways to delegitimize the court decision.

The ruling on June 26 mandated that voters will no longer cast five different ballots on the same day for presidential and legislative elections. Instead, the elections will be held on two separate dates, with those for the president and national legislature taking place in 2029 followed by polls for members of regional legislatures (DPRD) at the provincial and municipal or regental level no sooner than two years and two and a half years later, respectively.

Although electoral matters fall under House Commission II overseeing home affairs, Commission III, which is responsible for legal affairs, convened a public consultation on Friday to scrutinize the ruling, giving the floor to those critical of the new election timeframe.

Invitees included former court justice Patrialis Akbar, who once served time in prison for bribery, Taufik Basari, who chairs the Constitutional Studies Commission at the People’s Consultative Assembly, and University of Indonesia (UI) professor Valina Singka Subekti, a former member of the Election Organization Ethics Council (DKPP).

In his presentation, Patrialis, also a former law minister, backed concerns raised by lawmakers and political parties that the ruling contradicted the Constitution, which mandates that presidential and legislative elections be held every five years. He said this means that elections for the national and regional legislatures must be held simultaneously.

Taufik, a politician of NasDem Party, which has publicly rejected the ruling, criticized the court for creating what he described as a “constitutional deadlock”, arguing that either implementing or ignoring ruling would risk violating the Constitution.

Valina, meanwhile, urged the House to follow earlier rulings instead, such as a 2013 decision mandating simultaneous presidential and legislative polls and a 2019 ruling offering six election models with the final choice left to lawmakers.

More in Indonesia

 View more
Participants carve wood on June 24, 2025, during a creative economy training workshop in Bogor, West Java.
Society

Ministry's new program for vocational school dropouts meets with cautious approval
A General Elections Commission (KPU) official shows 2024 general election ballot papers on Feb. 5, 2024, in the logistics warehouse at Cempaka Putih Sports Hall in Central Jakarta.
Politics

House hearing on court’s ruling separating elections draws criticism
Rescuers (right) and marine police officers search for missing victims of a ferry accident in the waters off the Bali Strait near Jembrana, on Bali island on July 5. Hundreds of Indonesian rescuers widened their search for dozens of missing people on July 4, after a ferry sank in rough seas on the way to Bali.
Archipelago

Rescuers race to find missing passengers of sunken ferry near Bali

Highlight
Candidate for Indonesian ambassador to the United States, Indroyono Soesilo, exits the room after his confirmation hearing by the House of Representatives Commission I overseeing foreign affairs and defense at the legislative complex in Senayan, Jakarta on July 5, 2025.
Politics

Indonesia draws closer to filling ambassadorial post in US
Attendees stand at the entrance to the BRICS Business Forum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 5, 2025.
Editorial

Not just another ‘BRICS’ in the wall
View of banners of the BRICS summit in the surroundings of the Modern Art Museum (MAM) where the BRICS summit 2025 will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July 3, 2025.
Americas

Indonesia says BRICS development bank will be different from IMF

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Gen Z’s dominance in the “pay later” era
Academia

Old envoys for a young nation
Society

Ministry's new program for vocational school dropouts meets with cautious approval
Academia

Good journalism is still good business
Politics

House hearing on court’s ruling separating elections draws criticism
Americas

Search for woman who texted 'we're being washed away' in Texas flood
Economy

Widening deficit spurs calls to curb major spending
Tech

Bappenas, Aftech launch platform to push digital transformation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

