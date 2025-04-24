House prioritizes KUHAP revision over other bills

A man walks inside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Oct. 18, 2024, ahead of the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T he House of Representatives is focusing on the revision of the Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) first before moving on to other revisions of laws governing legal systems, particularly the ones regarding the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) and the National Police.

NasDem Party lawmaker Rudianto Lallo of House Commission III, which oversees legal affairs, said that the legislature’s attention was still on finishing the KUHAP revision. The House is aiming to wrap up the deliberations by the end of this year.

“It is important for the KUHAP to finish this year so it can align with the new Criminal Code,” Rudianto said on Tuesday, as quoted by Antara.

The new Criminal Code, a revision from the one that had been in effect since the Dutch colonial era, was passed in 2022, but it will only take effect in January of next year.

Since the legislature is still putting all the attention on the KUHAP bill deliberation, Rudianto added that he could not comment on the planned revision of the AGO and National Police laws.

“Our main focus right now is finishing the KUHAP revision,” he said.

