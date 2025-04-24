TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
House prioritizes KUHAP revision over other bills

The House of Representatives Commission III overseeing legal affairs are focusing on finishing the deliberation of Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) by the end of this year, before moving on to other law revisions, including those governing the Attorney General’s Office and the National Police.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, April 24, 2025

A man walks inside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Oct. 18, 2024, ahead of the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

he House of Representatives is focusing on the revision of the Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) first before moving on to other revisions of laws governing legal systems, particularly the ones regarding the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) and the National Police.

NasDem Party lawmaker Rudianto Lallo of House Commission III, which oversees legal affairs, said that the legislature’s attention was still on finishing the KUHAP revision. The House is aiming to wrap up the deliberations by the end of this year.

“It is important for the KUHAP to finish this year so it can align with the new Criminal Code,” Rudianto said on Tuesday, as quoted by Antara.

The new Criminal Code, a revision from the one that had been in effect since the Dutch colonial era, was passed in 2022, but it will only take effect in January of next year.

Since the legislature is still putting all the attention on the KUHAP bill deliberation, Rudianto added that he could not comment on the planned revision of the AGO and National Police laws.

“Our main focus right now is finishing the KUHAP revision,” he said.

Read also: Calls mount for transparency in KUHAP law revision

More in Indonesia

 View more
A health worker sprays pesticide on May 15, 2024, to prevent the spread of dengue in a residential area of Jakarta. The Jakarta administration is warning residents of a potential spike in dengue fever cases by the end of April.
Archipelago

Jakarta administration warns of rising dengue fever cases
President Prabowo Subianto speaks on April 8, 2025, during an economic event titled “Strengthening Indonesia's Economic Resilience Amid the Wave of Trade Tariff Wars“ in Jakarta.
Politics

Prabowo puts inner circle on communication front
A man walks inside the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Oct. 18, 2024, ahead of the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
Politics

House prioritizes KUHAP revision over other bills

The logo of Bank Indonesia is seen in front of the central bank's building in Jakarta. Bank Indonesia (BI) has forecast a U-shaped recovery for the country’s economy as the coronavirus pandemic took a greater toll than previously expected, threatening to cause a deep contraction in the second quarter.
Regulations

BI keeps rate unchanged amid flagging rupiah
An Indonesian military honor guard leads the parade with various flags of participating countries during ceremonies marking the 60th anniversary of the Asian-African Conference in Bandung, West Java on April 24, 2015. Bandung was the site of the landmark 1955 Asian African Conference, credited with galvanising momentum towards the creation of the Non-Aligned Movement.
Editorial

A missed opportunity

Shouldering the weight: A worker carries government rice aid at the warehouse of state-owned food logistics company, Bulog, in Talumolo village, Gorontalo city, Gorontalo, on March 3, 2024. (Antara/Adiwinata Solihin)
Markets

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Moscow has right to use nuclear weapons if attacked by West, TASS reports
Companies

CATL slashes funding for Indonesian EV battery project by 65%
Economy

Vietnam and US start trade talks: Hanoi
Companies

Govt says China's Huayou to replace LGES in EV battery project
Companies

Boeing says China not accepting planes over US tariffs
Academia

Giving cash to poor, rural families can help bring down child marriage
Academia

Opposing US tariffs without burning bridges
Economy

South Korea GDP unexpectedly contracts, reinforcing rate cut chances
