Manchester gives hometown heroes Oasis rapturous reception

The city has been bracing for "Oasis Day" ever since the Gallagher brothers, singer Liam and guitarist Noel, announced last year they had buried the hatchet and were reforming the band.

James Pheby (AFP)
Manchester, United Kingdom
Sat, July 12, 2025 Published on Jul. 12, 2025 Published on 2025-07-12T06:13:57+07:00

A person walks past an Oasis themed bus in Manchester, northern England on July 11, 2025, ahead of the British rock band's highly-anticipated second leg of their reunion tour. The return of the prodigal Oasis brothers to Manchester Friday, on the second leg of their highly-anticipated reunion tour, has rekindled memories of the city's time as a cultural epicenter. A person walks past an Oasis themed bus in Manchester, northern England on July 11, 2025, ahead of the British rock band's highly-anticipated second leg of their reunion tour. The return of the prodigal Oasis brothers to Manchester Friday, on the second leg of their highly-anticipated reunion tour, has rekindled memories of the city's time as a cultural epicenter. (AFP/Oli Scarff)

B

athed in sunshine and feel-good vibes, 80,000 fans gave Oasis a hero's welcome on Friday as Manchester's favorite sons returned for their first hometown gig in 16 years.

Fans young and old flocked to see the Gallagher brothers rattle through their back catalogue, singing along to every word of epic hits such as "Wonderwall", "Don't Look Back in Anger" and "Supersonic".

Around 500 fans were already lined up three hours before doors opened for the first of five sold-out gigs at Heaton Park, six kilometers north of the northern English city. Some were fortunate enough to be shaded by trees, while others fanned themselves to keep cool in the 30-degree Celsius heat.

Fifteen places from the front was Lisa, a 23-year-old who had travelled from Saint-Etienne in France with a group of friends.

"It was like the biggest opportunity of our lives, we never thought we could ever see them live," she said, having lined up for six hours.

The city has been bracing for "Oasis Day" ever since the Gallagher brothers, singer Liam and guitarist Noel, announced last year they had buried the hatchet and were reforming the band.

On hearing the reunion news, 17-year-old student Jack Johnson said "we were phoning each other going, 'oh, my God, oh my God, what's happening'?"

"We're still in awe that we're here," he added.

Most kept cool with water and ice creams, although others were keen to get the party started.

"I'm rehydrating with a bit of gin, a bit of vodka and a little bit of lemonade," said Sarah Fisher, 45, from Loughborough in central England.

"As a ginger, the heat is a little bit too much, but I've got my lotion on, got my bucket hat," she joked.

Fisher compared the atmosphere to the band's legendary 1996 gig at Maine Road in Manchester, which she attended as a teenager.

'Freaking out'

Around 400,000 people are expected to attend the Manchester gigs in total. Among them were electrician Alan Clarke, 50, and Paul Smith, 41, who bonded in the queue.

"We're new best friends," said Clarke, who was wearing an Oasis T-shirt from a gig he attended in 1996. "It still fits me, even though I'm older and fatter."

It was not just at the venue where excitement was spilling over, as fans took over Manchester city center 24 hours before the show.

People taking part a walking music tour pose in front of a mural of British rock band Oasis, in Manchester, northern England on July 11, 2025, ahead of the second leg of the band's highly-anticipated reunion tour. The return of the prodigal Oasis brothers to Manchester Friday, on the second leg of their highly-anticipated reunion tour, has rekindled memories of the city's time as a cultural epicenter.
People taking part a walking music tour pose in front of a mural of British rock band Oasis, in Manchester, northern England on July 11, 2025, ahead of the second leg of the band's highly-anticipated reunion tour. The return of the prodigal Oasis brothers to Manchester Friday, on the second leg of their highly-anticipated reunion tour, has rekindled memories of the city's time as a cultural epicenter. (AFP/Oli Scarff)

"All the people are freaking out," said Andre Meyer, who had flown in from Hamburg for the gig. 

"The city is full of fans, so many great vibes," he added, his long beard obscuring an expletive on his Liam Gallagher T-shirt.

'I'm gonna cry'

There was nowhere to hide from the Gallagher brothers, whose faces glowered down from banners on lamp-posts and a giant mural in the city's Northern Quarter.

Nico, 28, who travelled from Los Angeles for the gig, was one of those posing in front of the artwork.

He did not know what to expect from the gig, other than predicting: "I'm going to cry." 

He admitted to being in tears after hearing footage from the opening Cardiff gig last week, adding: "I was like, oh my God [...] It sounds amazing."

But for hometown teenager Jonah Shaw, singer with a band called Unit 17, the local connection was "totally it".

"I've come out the womb listening to Oasis, I'm just so excited," he said.

Shaw, from near Burnage, where the Gallaghers grew up, was brought up with tales of legendary Oasis gigs from his father Gary, who was also in line, and hopes he can one day pass on the torch.

"I'm hoping it'll be the 60-year reunion in about 30 years' time and I'll take my kids, Noel and Liam," he laughed.

