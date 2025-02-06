TheJakartaPost

‘You only need one’: Young Indonesians redefine spending habits

Entering 2025, the “you only need one” (YONO) concept emerged as a new mindset of a more frugal and mindful approach to living, to counter the consumerist point-of-view of “you only live once” (YOLO).

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, February 6, 2025

Cheap treat: People visit Ayodya Park, a popular green space and affordable place to spend free time in Jakarta, on Jan. 27. As 2025 begins, a new mentality has emerged among young people in Indonesia, the "you only need one" mindset, where they embrace a more frugal and mindful way of living. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

fter the rise of the "you only live once" (YOLO) mindset, young people in Indonesia are now adopting a more cautious approach to life and spending, known as "you only need one" (YONO) mentality.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ammar Fika Abdillah is one of the millennials who has embraced a minimalist lifestyle, fully embodying the philosophy of YONO a more current mentality that helps her simplify her life and focus on what truly matters.

Working as a personal assistant to an entertainer and entrepreneur, Fika shared that she has been embracing the YONO attitude by meticulously managing her spending, from weekly expenses to savings and insurance.

Fika has made a habit of defying trends, whether it's upgrading her smartphone with every new release or attending music concerts, choosing instead to live by her own rules, staying above the constant cycle of what's popular.

Coming from a middle-class family, Fika has learned to be frugal since she moved out from home to go to a university a decade ago.

Being mindful: Ammar Fika Abdillah uses a laptop to review her financial spending in Depok, West Java, on Jan. 31, 2025.
Being mindful: Ammar Fika Abdillah uses a laptop to review her financial spending in Depok, West Java, on Jan. 31, 2025. (Courtesy of Ammar Fika Abdillah/-)

“The YONO mindset has been ingrained in me [for years]. It gives me peace and stability, knowing I only spend on what I truly need,” she said.

