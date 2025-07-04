TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust
Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production
To rescue or abandon Java?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust
Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production
To rescue or abandon Java?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Navigating religious harmony in the age of social media

Nearly 30 percent of Indonesians, especially Gen Z and Millennial cohorts, now access religious knowledge primarily through digital platforms, including social media, streaming sermons and online preachers.

Muhammad Makmun Rasyid and Muhammad Adib Abdushomad (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, July 4, 2025 Published on Jul. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-07-03T17:28:30+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Residents take tajil food distributed for breaking the fast by a committee from the Dharma Bhakti Temple in Petak Sembilan, Glodok, West Jakarta, on March 28, 2023. The Dharma Bhakti Temple distributes hundreds of tajil packages to Muslims during Ramadan. The charity is held annually as an expression of tolerance among religious followers. Residents take tajil food distributed for breaking the fast by a committee from the Dharma Bhakti Temple in Petak Sembilan, Glodok, West Jakarta, on March 28, 2023. The Dharma Bhakti Temple distributes hundreds of tajil packages to Muslims during Ramadan. The charity is held annually as an expression of tolerance among religious followers. (Antara/Wahyu Putro A)

I

ndonesia's religious harmony has historically been rooted in deeply held values of community, tolerance and shared identity. However, in today's hyperconnected world, this harmony is increasingly shaped and tested by digital spaces. Religious discourse is no longer confined to places of worship, instead, it is mediated through algorithms, viral content and transnational narratives.

To understand this transformation, the concept of glocalization, as developed by sociologist Roland Robertson, provides a valuable framework.

Glocalization describes the simultaneous and interactive processes of globalization and localization. In this view, global trends don't simply override the local, they interact with, reshape and are reshaped by local contexts. In religion, this means faith practices, identities and expressions are no longer formed exclusively in face-to-face communities. They are increasingly shaped through digital encounters that blur the boundaries of geography, culture and authority.

Recent data from the 2024 Landscape of the Radicalism Potential Index (IPR), published by the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT), reveals that nearly 30 percent of Indonesians, especially Gen Z and Millennial cohorts, now access religious knowledge primarily through digital platforms. This includes social media, streaming sermons and online preachers.

While this shift opens new possibilities for learning and engagement, it also introduces serious risks, such as exposure to decontextualized ideologies, polarizing content and religious narratives imported from different social and political environments.

The digital sphere has become a new frontier in the struggle for religious understanding and coexistence. Between January and October 2024 alone, BNPT recorded over 10,500 pieces of terrorism-related content circulating across more than 2,200 social media accounts. Much of this content features hate speech, takfiri propaganda and antinational sentiment. These messages are often disconnected from Indonesia’s pluralistic traditions, yet they gain traction in local settings where digital literacy and civic dialogue remain limited.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

A tragic manifestation of this tension occurred on June 27, in Tangkil Village, Sukabumi, West Java. A private home used as a Christian retreat space came under attack. 36 children and their mentors had gathered for a peaceful worship activity. However, local residents, provoked by misinformation, vandalized the property, damaged vehicles and religious materials. Seven alleged perpetrators of the attack were later arrested.

Popular

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust

Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust
Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics

Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics

Related Articles

Trump says 'very wealthy' group to buy TikTok

Danantara and Indonesia’s untapped cultural economy

Raissa Ramadhani is officially missing you

India-Pakistan conflict a bilateral matter, no need for international mediation

Local lingos lack lifeline

Related Article

Trump says 'very wealthy' group to buy TikTok

Danantara and Indonesia’s untapped cultural economy

Raissa Ramadhani is officially missing you

India-Pakistan conflict a bilateral matter, no need for international mediation

Local lingos lack lifeline

Popular

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust

Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust
Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics

Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics

More in Opinion

 View more
A Muslim vendor sells Christmas decorations at a shopping mall in Jakarta on Dec. 11, 2024.
Academia

Financing for development must account for women
Surfers carry their board past chairs and umbrellas along Kuta Beach near Denpasar, Bali, on March 14, 2023.
Academia

Bali to Biarritz: Surf spot overcrowding and protecting the essence of catching a wave
A participant takes the 2025 Computer-Based Written Exam for the National Selection Based on Test (UTBK-SNBT) at Diponegoro University (UNDIP), Tembalang, Semarang, Central Java, on April 30, 2025
Academia

Asian universities rise in global sustainability leadership rankings

Highlight
Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on July 1, 2025.
Politics

Lawmakers signal resistance against Constitutional Court’s split-election ruling
People check candidates before casting their ballots during the 2024 regional head elections in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024. Indonesians voted on Nov. 27 to pick local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election.
Editorial

Reforming the electoral system
A picture shows the Rumah Sakit Indonesia hospital in Gaza City on November 1, 2023 amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
Middle East and Africa

Director of Indonesia Hospital in Gaza killed in Israeli airstrike

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Trump disappointed by call with Putin
Science & Tech

Why is there no life on Mars? Rover finds a clue
Academia

Financing for development must account for women
Markets

Stocks wobble, dollar edges down with tariff deadline in focus
Americas

EPA puts 139 employees on leave after they criticized Trump's policies
Academia

Bali to Biarritz: Surf spot overcrowding and protecting the essence of catching a wave
Culture and Entertainment

Jakarta: A ‘city of cinema’ in the making
Archipelago

Rescuers widen search for missing after ferry sinks near Bali
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Navigating religious harmony in the age of social media

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.