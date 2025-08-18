Indonesia’s cyber force debate misses the real battle: Talent

Indonesia ranks low in the Tufts’ Digital Evolution Index, IMD’s Digital Competitiveness Ranking and the Network Readiness Index, indicating a less digitally integrated economy and society.

O n Aug. 5, Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin declared that the government would not move forward with creating an independent cyber service within the armed forces. This position was not entirely unexpected, as earlier this year he had already emphasized the priority of strengthening the Cyber Unit (Satsiber) under Indonesian Military (TNI) Headquarters instead of diverting resources to a new branch.

While no single military cyber model fits all nations, this decision leaves a critical question unanswered: How does the government plan to address the growing cyber workforce challenge within the TNI?

The proposal for a separate cyber service was first introduced in 2023 by Andi Widjajanto, then-governor of the National Resilience Institute (Lemhannas), drawing inspiration from the Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) creation of its Digital and Intelligence Service in 2022. The idea quickly gained political traction, with support from former People’s Consultative Assembly speaker Bambang Soesatyo, who noted that a constitutional amendment would be required, given that Indonesia’s current legal definition of the armed forces is limited to the army, navy and air force.

Former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo also publicly endorsed the concept, expressing hope that his successor, then–defense minister Prabowo Subianto, would champion it.

Yet, despite his special forces background and familiarity with modern warfare, President Prabowo has shown minimal interest in the cyber force proposal. His broader approach to the TNI has focused on modernizing conventional weapons and expanding the military’s involvement in civilian programs.

Even after his administration revised the TNI Law to include cyber operations as part of Military Operations Other Than War (MOOTW), the President never publicly addressed the cyber mandate. Instead, political and institutional attention has centered on, among other issues, increasing the retirement age for military officers.

Nevertheless, the TNI has made limited, piecemeal efforts to address its cyber capability gaps. Since its inception in 2017, Satsiber has only managed to fill 35.9 percent of its modest personnel target of 179 staff. In response, TNI Commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto introduced a new policy that allows civilian cyber talent to be recruited through a shortened education track.