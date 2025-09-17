AI regulations slated for this year amid talent, investment shortage

A message reading “AI artificial intelligence“, a keyboard and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken on Jan. 27. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

Second Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Nezar Patria acknowledged the importance of regulations on artificial intelligence to mitigate risks from the technology's development and usage in the country.

T he government is wrapping up the drafting of an artificial intelligence roadmap and regulation, expected to be issued by the end of the year, as Indonesia needs more human talent and investment to keep pace with the technology’s growth.

The Communications and Digital Ministry is currently working on a white paper that will serve as a guideline for all ministries and state agencies in adopting AI according to their respective functions. It is also preparing a regulation on ethics, safety and security in the use of the technology by the public and industry.

Both documents are expected to be issued as presidential regulations (Perpres).

The ministry is still drafting both documents, said Second Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Nezar Patria, which are expected to be submitted to the State Secretariat by the end of September.

“We aim to finish the whole legal process by the end of the year,” Nezar told The Jakarta Post after a discussion on AI at the Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII) in Depok, West Java, on Tuesday.

“On the ethics regulation, we seek to balance innovation and protection, including personal data safeguards, while also taking into account the impact of AI use on the public and tech industry,” he continued.