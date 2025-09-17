TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Southeast Asia's smoke-dried bodies could be world's 'oldest mummies': study
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests
Southeast Asia's smoke-dried bodies could be world's 'oldest mummies': study
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

AI regulations slated for this year amid talent, investment shortage

Second Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Nezar Patria acknowledged the importance of regulations on artificial intelligence to mitigate risks from the technology's development and usage in the country.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, September 17, 2025 Published on Sep. 16, 2025 Published on 2025-09-16T19:46:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A message reading “AI artificial intelligence“, a keyboard and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken on Jan. 27. A message reading “AI artificial intelligence“, a keyboard and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken on Jan. 27. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

T

he government is wrapping up the drafting of an artificial intelligence roadmap and regulation, expected to be issued by the end of the year, as Indonesia needs more human talent and investment to keep pace with the technology’s growth.

The Communications and Digital Ministry is currently working on a white paper that will serve as a guideline for all ministries and state agencies in adopting AI according to their respective functions. It is also preparing a regulation on ethics, safety and security in the use of the technology by the public and industry.

Both documents are expected to be issued as presidential regulations (Perpres).

The ministry is still drafting both documents, said Second Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Nezar Patria, which are expected to be submitted to the State Secretariat by the end of September.

“We aim to finish the whole legal process by the end of the year,” Nezar told The Jakarta Post after a discussion on AI at the Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII) in Depok, West Java, on Tuesday.

Read also: Slow regulation raises concerns over Indonesia’s AI push

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“On the ethics regulation, we seek to balance innovation and protection, including personal data safeguards, while also taking into account the impact of AI use on the public and tech industry,” he continued.

Popular

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?

Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Related Articles

AI regulations slated for this year amid talent, investment shortage

Illegal mining, inconsistent oversight scare off foreign investors

AI governance: Harnessing potential without losing control

Prosecutors detain three more in TaniHub graft probe

Indonesia ‘impatient’ in tech adoption, Infor says

Related Article

AI regulations slated for this year amid talent, investment shortage

Illegal mining, inconsistent oversight scare off foreign investors

AI governance: Harnessing potential without losing control

Prosecutors detain three more in TaniHub graft probe

Indonesia ‘impatient’ in tech adoption, Infor says

Popular

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?

Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

Explainer: Social media as town square, battleground in Indonesia’s protests

More in Indonesia

 View more
Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (right) talks with Deputy Chief Justice Saldi Isra (left) during a hearing of judicial review petition against the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law at the Constitutional Court in Jakarta on June 23, 2025. Saldi ask the representatives from the government and House of Representatives on why the revision to the law extended beyond the court's order of revising military officers' retirement age.
Politics

Constitutional Court to rule on challenges to military law
Suspects arrested in the case of kidnapping and homicide against Muhammad Ilham Pradipta, a branch head of state-owned Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) in Central Jakarta, are shown during a press briefing on Sept. 16 at the Jakarta Police building in Jakarta.
Society

Two Army soldiers arrested in BRI branch manager killing
Illustration of a movie theater
Politics

Prabowo’s promotional video shown at movie theaters slammed

Highlight
Office workers walk near the Dukuh Atas railway station in Central Jakarta.
Regulations

Stimulus ‘not enough’ to jumpstart economy
Attendants of a gas station owned by state-owned energy holding company Pertamina serves customers in Semarang, Central Java on Feb. 27, 2025. The Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ministry raises a plan to establish a team to verify the octane number of gasoline amid concerns from the public of fuel adulteration, following a graft investigation by the Attorney General's Office (AGO) pertaining to the fuel import and export by a Pertamina subsidiary.
Editorial

Let consumers choose
This handout picture released by the Qatar News Agency (QNA) shows Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani (center) chairing the 2025 Arab-Islamic emergency summit in Doha on September 15, 2025. Arab and Muslim leaders called for a review of ties with Israel after emergency talks in Doha following last week's deadly strike on Hamas members in the Qatari capital.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia calls for Israeli accountability amid Qatar strike outrage

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Israel to open new route for Gazans fleeing besieged city
Politics

Constitutional Court to rule on challenges to military law
FEATURES

Can we afford the luxury of a good night’s sleep?
Asia & Pacific

Australia, Papua New Guinea delay mutual defence treaty
Americas

Trump extends delay on US TikTok ban until mid-December
Academia

India and ASEAN must savor the mango flavors

Economy

EU, RI plan to sign trade pact next week in Bali, Airlangga says
Asia & Pacific

Australia, Papua New Guinea delay mutual defense treaty
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

AI regulations slated for this year amid talent, investment shortage

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.