Deputy ministers’ new dual jobs draw flak

Recent appointments of deputy ministers as commissioners at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in spite of a court ruling prohibiting the practice have garnered criticism that the government is exploiting the grace period before the ban takes place.
Telecommunications giant PT Telkom Indonesia last week named First Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Angga Raka Prabowo as its president commissioner and Deputy Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Ossy Dermawan and Deputy Immigration and Corrections Minister Silmy Karim as commissioners.
The move came barely two weeks after the Constitutional Court ruled in late August to ban deputy ministers from holding additional jobs at SOEs, which has been a common practice during the administration of President Prabowo Subianto.
The ruling essentially puts deputy ministers under the same restrictions imposed upon ministers, which are regulated under the State Ministry Law.
In its judicial opinion issued as part of the ruling, the court granted the government a two-year grace period to find suitable replacements for the positions in SOEs before implementing the ruling.
Telkom’s recent appointment means that deputy minister Angga is holding three jobs after having recently been named head of the Government Communications Office (GCO), formerly known as the Presidential Communications Office (PCO). Angga replaced PCO head Hasan Nasbi, who himself was recently appointed as a commissioner at state-owned oil and gas giant PT Pertamina following his ouster.
