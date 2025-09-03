Disgraced ex-deputy manpower minister admits wrongdoing in extortion case

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Former deputy manpower minister Immanuel Ebenezer has admitted to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) his wrongdoing in an alleged extortion case pertaining to occupational safety and health certification in the Manpower Ministry.
ormer deputy manpower minister Immanuel Ebenezer, who has been arrested for allegedly extorting workers applying for occupational safety and health (K3) certification, has admitted to his wrongdoing, voicing regret and vowing to work with the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in the investigation.
Speaking to reporters following an interrogation session at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta on Tuesday, Immanuel said he had been cooperating with and supporting investigators in the case. Tuesday’s questioning ran for four hours
“I have also admitted that I was in the wrong,” Immanuel said, as quoted by Kompas. “And because I admitted my mistake, [KPK investigators] respect my humble attitude. This incident is [the biggest] regret in my life.”
When asked whether he would file a pretrial motion to challenge his legal status, Immanuel answered briefly: “No, there’s no need.”
After being named a suspect on Aug. 22, Immanuel apologized to President Prabowo Subianto, his family and the Indonesian people, while denying the allegations against him. He asserted the case was not related to extortion but part of a “dirty campaign” against him.
He also conveyed his hope of being pardoned by the President.
Read also: Deputy minister allegedly forces workers to pay exorbitant fees for licenses
