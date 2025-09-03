TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Disgraced ex-deputy manpower minister admits wrongdoing in extortion case

Former deputy manpower minister Immanuel Ebenezer has admitted to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) his wrongdoing in an alleged extortion case pertaining to occupational safety and health certification in the Manpower Ministry.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, September 3, 2025

Then-deputy manpower minister and graft suspect Immanuel Ebenezer (left) cries while walking to the press conference room at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2025. The antigraft body named the deputy minister and 10 other people as suspects in an alleged extortion case pertaining to the issuance of occupational health and safety (K3) certification at the Manpower Ministry. Then-deputy manpower minister and graft suspect Immanuel Ebenezer (left) cries while walking to the press conference room at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2025. The antigraft body named the deputy minister and 10 other people as suspects in an alleged extortion case pertaining to the issuance of occupational health and safety (K3) certification at the Manpower Ministry. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

F

ormer deputy manpower minister Immanuel Ebenezer, who has been arrested for allegedly extorting workers applying for occupational safety and health (K3) certification, has admitted to his wrongdoing, voicing regret and vowing to work with the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in the investigation.

Speaking to reporters following an interrogation session at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta on Tuesday, Immanuel said he had been cooperating with and supporting investigators in the case. Tuesday’s questioning ran for four hours

“I have also admitted that I was in the wrong,” Immanuel said, as quoted by Kompas. “And because I admitted my mistake, [KPK investigators] respect my humble attitude. This incident is [the biggest] regret in my life.”

When asked whether he would file a pretrial motion to challenge his legal status, Immanuel answered briefly: “No, there’s no need.”

After being named a suspect on Aug. 22, Immanuel apologized to President Prabowo Subianto, his family and the Indonesian people, while denying the allegations against him. He asserted the case was not related to extortion but part of a “dirty campaign” against him.

He also conveyed his hope of being pardoned by the President.

Read also: Deputy minister allegedly forces workers to pay exorbitant fees for licenses

Then-deputy manpower minister and graft suspect Immanuel Ebenezer (left) cries while walking to the press conference room at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2025. The antigraft body named the deputy minister and 10 other people as suspects in an alleged extortion case pertaining to the issuance of occupational health and safety (K3) certification at the Manpower Ministry.
Politics

Disgraced ex-deputy manpower minister admits wrongdoing in extortion case
Former members of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) perform asar (afternoon) prayers on the sidelines of an event held to declare the disbandment of the terrorist group at the Convention Hall of the Tirtonadi terminal in Surakarta, Central Java, on Dec. 21, 2024. Some 1,200 for- mer JI members from the greater Surakarta area, as well as 6,800 members from other parts of the country participating in the event online, declared their readiness to rejoin the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia. They also expressed their commitment to help safeguard peace and development in the country.
Archipelago

North Sumatra Jemaah Islamiyah officially demobilizes
Workers clear debris at a burned-out bus stop in Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2025, following protests over police brutality and lawmakers’ excessive pay.
Jakarta

Pramono cancels WFH for civil servants as Jakarta stabilizes

