Deputy minister allegedly forces workers to pay exorbitant fees for licenses

Deputy Manpower Minister Immanuel Ebenezer Gerungan allegedly received at least Rp 3 billion (US$183,859) and a sports motorcycle from an extortion ring pertaining to work safety certification, which inflated the application fee by around 20 times.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, August 23, 2025 Published on Aug. 22, 2025

Deputy Manpower Minister and graft suspect Immanuel Ebenezer (second right) greets journalists during a press briefing at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2025. The antigraft body named the deputy minister and 10 other people as suspects in an alleged extortion case pertaining to the issuance of the occupational health and safety (K3) certification at the Manpower Ministry. Deputy Manpower Minister and graft suspect Immanuel Ebenezer (second right) greets journalists during a press briefing at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2025. The antigraft body named the deputy minister and 10 other people as suspects in an alleged extortion case pertaining to the issuance of the occupational health and safety (K3) certification at the Manpower Ministry. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) accused Deputy Manpower Minister Immanuel Ebenezer Gerungan of extorting workers applying for occupational safety and health (K3) certification, following his arrest on Wednesday.

The antigraft body named Immanuel along with 10 other individuals suspects in the case, as announced by KPK chair Setyo Budiyanto during a press briefing on Friday. 

They allegedly ran an extortion scheme through K3 service company partners to inflate certification fees up to Rp 6 million (US$366), more than 20 times the official rate of Rp 275,000. 

“Those who don’t pay the inflated fee have their request for certification deliberately delayed, complicated or even refused,” Setyo said.

The total amount of illicit fees allegedly extorted from the applicants between 2019 and 2024 was around Rp 81 billion, the KPK chair added, which was later disbursed to the suspects. Immanuel allegedly received Rp 3 billion and a blue Ducati motorcycle in December, two months after taking office.

Graft busters seized the motorcycle during raids on Wednesday and Thursday, along with six other motorcycles, 15 luxury cars and undisclosed sums of cash in rupiah and foreign currencies as evidence in the case.

Read also: Deputy manpower minister arrested for alleged extortion

