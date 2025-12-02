The Cognitive Revolution: Bryan Wu makes the case for the future of AI

Imagine, or look back, to the quintessential experience of being a student saddled with an essay assignment.

Some 20 years ago, they might find themselves at a library, sifting through the mounds of books to find a title that might support their argument. Maybe 10 years ago, the sifting was done online, with tabs of Wikipedia pages and snippets of academic journals waiting to be paraphrased in a Word document.

But now? Students can just type a few words, pausing not for ideas, but for ChatGPT to give them a digested version of their initial prompt.

This moment—this pause—represents a fundamental shift in how the human mind engages with problems. What once would have led to countless minutes or hours of intellectual struggle have now become a near-instant request for assistance.

Lest you might think this is a one-off experience, this exact scene plays out millions of times daily across classrooms, offices and homes around the world, marking the emergence of the first generation increasingly reliant on artificial intelligence as a cognitive tool.

Although Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools greatly improve human cognition, they are also quietly changing our thought processes, bringing with them both potent new capacities and new types of dependence that we are only now starting to understand.

The greatest noticeable shift may be in how we handle uncertainty and hardship, opines Bryan Wu, an 11th grader at Stella Gracia School Bandar Lampung.

“We’ve grown used to instant answers, and as a result, we’ve become less comfortable sitting with open-ended questions, developing a kind of cognitive impatience,” he said.

Bryan understands how previous generations might have spent hours pondering a problem, whereas we now reach for AI assistance within seconds of encountering intellectual friction.

In this sense, this cognitive shift mirrors earlier technological advances, like how GPS has diminished our spatial memory and navigation skills, calculators have altered our approach to mathematical problems, and search engines have transformed the way we store and retrieve information.

“But AI represents something more profound—it is beginning to change how we generate and develop ideas themselves,” he continued.

“Just a few years ago, approaching a complex question meant diving into multiple sources, integrating divergent viewpoints and gradually building an understanding through exploration and reflection. Today, we increasingly begin with AI-generated summaries and explanations, then work backward to verify and expand on these insights.”

While this may not seem problematic, it signals a deeper shift in how we construct knowledge internally, which brings both significant benefits and troubling drawbacks.

On the positive side, AI handles routine intellectual tasks, theoretically freeing us for higher-order thinking. Complex problems have become more approachable when we have access to instant expertise.

For instance, a student grappling with calculus can now engage with concepts that might have taken weeks to understand. Writers can explore ideas with a tireless brainstorming partner. Coders can generate functional scripts in seconds, and students receive step-by-step solutions to complex problems, often without fully engaging with the underlying logic.

“AI acts as a cognitive amplifier, enhancing our mental capacity beyond what previous generations could have envisioned,” says Bryan.

However, equally important is considering what may be lost in the process, especially our ability to navigate uncertainty and remain comfortable with not knowing, which appears to be declining. The kind of productive confusion that often leads to real insight is now frequently cut short by the lure of instant answers.

Bryan also found that we are seeing changes in deep focus, which he attributes to the constant availability of AI assistance that may be training our minds to seek external validation rather than trusting our own thinking processes.

These changes go deeper than simple distraction or convenience, because they represent a fundamental shift in how we approach intellectual challenges. Most concerning are what psychologists call “desirable difficulties,” which are the intellectual struggles that strengthen our cognitive muscles and lead to more durable learning.

“When we regularly avoid the mental effort needed to solve problems on our own, we risk weakening the very processes that foster deep understanding and critical thinking,” Bryan said.

Studies show that AI-assisted tasks can reduce brain engagement and creativity—a phenomenon researchers describe as "metacognitive laziness”—and may foster a kind of intellectual learned helplessness, where users grow so reliant on AI that they begin to lose confidence in their own thinking.

This is particularly troubling because it undermines cognitive benefits of a productive struggle. In fact, frequent AI use has been negatively correlated with critical thinking skills, raising important questions about what happens when convenience starts replacing challenge.

Thus, the student’s pause before opening ChatGPT is more than just a moment of convenience, but rather a defining crossroad for human cognition in the digital age. This brief hesitation encapsulates the tension between our natural inclination to struggle with ideas and our growing dependence on AI to instead do the thinking for us.

While AI undoubtedly serves as a powerful cognitive tool that can expand our mental capacity in unprecedented ways, Bryan concurred that we must remain vigilant about the costs of this cognitive revolution.

The research on metacognitive laziness and decline in critical thinking skills serves as a warning: when we consistently choose convenience over challenge, we risk weakening very cognitive capacities that support individual thinking.

The future will belong not to those who can most efficiently prompt AI, but to those who can navigate the very delicate balance between leveraging artificial intelligence and preserving the "desirable difficulties” that foster genuine learning. In that pause, that moment of choice between wrestling with ideas and seeking instant answers, lies the key to maintaining our humanity in an increasingly AI-driven world.

“The question we should all be asking isn’t whether or not we should use AI, but how we can use it without losing ourselves in the process,” Bryan concluded.