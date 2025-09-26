TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
SOEs Law revision to ban deputy ministers from holding commissioner roles

House of Representatives leadership vows that ongoing revision to the law regulating government companies will close loopholes that could threaten good governance.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, September 26, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto greets Red and White Cabinet members on Jan. 22 ahead of a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto greets Red and White Cabinet members on Jan. 22 ahead of a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

H

ouse of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad has said the ongoing revision of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Law will introduce a ban on deputy ministers from holding second jobs as commissioners in government companies, a practice that has become commonplace in President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

The plan follows a Constitutional Court ruling in late August prohibiting deputy ministers from serving concurrently as commissioners or directors in state-owned or private companies or as executives in organizations funded by state or regional budgets, subjecting them to the same restrictions that apply to ministers under the State Ministries Law.

The court granted the government a two-year grace period to find replacements for the positions in SOEs before implementing the ruling.

“The recent court ruling limits deputy ministers to serving as commissioners for no more than two years. That will be included in the revision [to the SOEs law],” Dasco, a politician from Prabowo’s Gerindra party, told reporters on Wednesday.

Critics have repeatedly warned that dual jobs of deputy ministers threaten good governance and are prone to abuse of power.

Yet, just two weeks after the court read out the ruling, deputy ministers Angga Raka Prabowo, Ossy Dermawan and Silmy Karim became executives at telecommunications giant PT Telkom Indonesia, only adding to the long list of deputy ministers holding dual roles.

