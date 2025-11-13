TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why climate finance is not enough
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Limited options for pushing GDP
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why climate finance is not enough
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Limited options for pushing GDP
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

KPK sees potential corruption in Whoosh land acquisition

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is now looking into potential corruption in the land acquisition for the Whoosh Jakarta-Bandung high speed railway (HSR), after investigators raised suspicions of embezzlement in the alleged inflated land procurement.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, November 13, 2025 Published on Nov. 12, 2025 Published on 2025-11-12T18:43:36+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Passengers wait for a Whoosh Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway train on Nov. 11, 2023, at Halim Station in Jakarta. Passengers wait for a Whoosh Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway train on Nov. 11, 2023, at Halim Station in Jakarta. (Antara/Hreeloita Dharma Shanti)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is now looking into potential corruption in the land acquisition for the Whoosh Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway (HSR), after investigators raised suspicions of embezzlement in the alleged inflated land procurement.

The agency disclosed last month that it began a preliminary investigation into alleged corruption in the Whoosh construction project earlier this year, without detailing the case.

On Monday, KPK acting deputy for enforcement Asep Guntur Rahayu said investigators found indications that a number of unnamed individuals might have resold parcels of state-owned land to the state as part of land acquisition for the railway project.

“Since this is supposed to be a government project, the state should not have to pay for state-owned land,” Asep told reporters at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta, as quoted from Antara.

He said investigators believed that these individuals embezzled the Whoosh’s development costs by inflating the land prices they resold along the 142-kilometer rail corridor connecting Jakarta and Bandung. “This surely has caused state losses,” Asep added. 

While Asep did not specify which patches of land are under the KPK’s scrutiny, he said the alleged markup could have occurred anywhere along the Whoosh route from Halim in East Jakarta to Padalarang and Tegalluar in West Java.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

He urged these individuals to return the money to the state, noting that the antigraft agency would not have opened its probe if they had sold the land at fair prices.

Popular

Why climate finance is not enough

Why climate finance is not enough
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says

World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says

Related Articles

KPK sees potential corruption in Whoosh land acquisition

Ponorogo regent arrested for bribery

Probe into Thales defence group looking at Indonesian contract

Soeharto is no hero

Safer food for a better future: Lessons from the free meals program

Related Article

KPK sees potential corruption in Whoosh land acquisition

Ponorogo regent arrested for bribery

Probe into Thales defence group looking at Indonesian contract

Soeharto is no hero

Safer food for a better future: Lessons from the free meals program

Popular

Why climate finance is not enough

Why climate finance is not enough
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says

World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says

More in Indonesia

 View more
Passengers wait for a Whoosh Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway train on Nov. 11, 2023, at Halim Station in Jakarta.
Politics

KPK sees potential corruption in Whoosh land acquisition
Forensic officers prepare a picture showing a toy firearm and other evidence lying on the ground where explosions occurred at a mosque inside a school complex during Friday prayers last week, during a press conference at Jakarta Police headquarters in on Nov. 11, 2025.
Jakarta

Jakarta school blast exposes failure to support mental health
A group of Batak community members hold posters during a protest on Nov. 10 in front of the North Sumatra Governor’s office in Medan. They demanded that governor Bobby Nasution shut down PT Toba Pulp Lestari (TPL), accusing the company of grabbing indigenous land and causing ecological damage around Lake Toba.
Archipelago

Lake Toba Indigenous groups march to demand closure of pulp giant TPL

Highlight
Sign of “GOJEK” and “GRAB” is seen on helmet from online motorcycle taxi drivers and his passenger due to traffic jam at Jl. Basuki Rachmat in Jakarta, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.
Tech

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2025 shows civil servant apartments under construction in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) project in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan.
Editorial

Nusantara’s sunken ground
Forensic officers prepare a picture showing a toy firearm and other evidence lying on the ground where explosions occurred at a mosque inside a school complex during Friday prayers last week, during a press conference at Jakarta Police headquarters in on Nov. 11, 2025.
Jakarta

Jakarta school blast exposes failure to support mental health

The Latest

 View more
Entertainment

‘Pangku’: Reza Rahadian’s tender take on motherhood and realism
Markets

Yen squeezed, stocks firm as US shutdown set to lift
Academia

America's future is being sacrificed for short-term ‘wins’
Academia

The Mamdani effect: How government failure sways voters
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Australia sign new security deal
Politics

KPK sees potential corruption in Whoosh land acquisition
Academia

What can Indonesian progressives learn from Mamdani’s victory

Opinion

Analysis: GoTo still struggles to escape the clouds of controversy
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

KPK sees potential corruption in Whoosh land acquisition

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.