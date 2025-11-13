TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why climate finance is not enough
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
Limited options for pushing GDP
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why climate finance is not enough
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
Limited options for pushing GDP
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The Mamdani effect: How government failure sways voters

Rising prices of daily needs have created opportunities for “challenger” politicians and parties to brand themselves with “extreme” policy platforms in the next Indonesian election in 2029.

Arga Pribadi Imawan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
DeKalb, Northern Illinois, United States
Thu, November 13, 2025 Published on Nov. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-11-11T18:03:57+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference at the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Nov. 5 in the Queens borough of New York City. Mamdani won a historic victory to become the city's 111th mayor defeating independent mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa. Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference at the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Nov. 5 in the Queens borough of New York City. Mamdani won a historic victory to become the city's 111th mayor defeating independent mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa. (AFP/Getty Images/Alexi J. Rosenfeld)

L

ocal elections in the United States brought a renewal to the domestic political atmosphere. In particular, attention focused on Zohran Mamdani, elected as New York mayor. As a Muslim immigrant, he was able to secure a strategic position in this metropolitan area. His strategy of “listening” to voters regardless of their background led to his victory, despite initial polls estimating Mamdani’s support at only 1 percent.

The euphoria of Mamdani’s victory was felt in several countries around the world, including Indonesia. Generally, the Indonesian public viewed Mamdani’s election as a breakthrough for a minority leader (i.e., a Muslim) in the US. The Indonesian diaspora in the US also shared the joy after concerns over the past few months regarding law enforcement activities by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Mamdani firmly supported immigration issues, as evidenced in his victory speech, “New York will remain an immigrant city: a city built by immigrants, supported by immigrants and, starting tonight, led by an immigrant.”

Although the narrative of this victory continues to dominate the media and social media, the conversation often overlooks the strategic reasons behind Mamdani’s victory, which targeted a niche of voters dissatisfied with the Trump and local administration’s performance.

In studies of voting behavior, two broad categories help understand how voters make decisions. The first model is the proximity theory. Anthony Downs proposed that political parties and candidates move toward a “middle” (convergent) position to gain votes.

Given the limited information available, voters will choose the political party or candidate whose policies align most closely with their own, as reflected in the 2024 US presidential election. This was evident in the tendency of voters to choose the candidate whose position aligns most closely with their ideological preferences.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

For instance, regarding immigration policy and tariffs: Trump is very conservative with his policies of mass deportations and high tariffs. Meanwhile, Harris was progressive, favoring a pathway to citizenship and increased corporate taxes. In the end, Trump won the election because the median voter base leaned more to the right of the center than to the left.

Popular

Why climate finance is not enough

Why climate finance is not enough
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says

World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Related Articles

Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political

BBC chief resigns after row over Trump documentary

Zohran Mamdani and the reshaping of urban space pricing

Preventing Pandora’s Box from opening on nuclear testing

Democrats sweep first major elections of second Trump term

Related Article

Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political

BBC chief resigns after row over Trump documentary

Zohran Mamdani and the reshaping of urban space pricing

Preventing Pandora’s Box from opening on nuclear testing

Democrats sweep first major elections of second Trump term

Popular

Why climate finance is not enough

Why climate finance is not enough
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says

World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

More in Opinion

 View more
Jakarta Environmental Agency workers spray mist on Sept. 19, along Jl. TB Simatupang in South Jakarta. The agency sprayed 4,000 liters of mist at several strategic points to reduce air pollution in an attempt to clean the cities air ahead of Jakarta Eco Future Fest (JEFF) 2025.
Academia

Global energy and emissions trends since Paris treaty
Riau Governor Abdul Wahid (center) is escorted on Nov. 4, by officers upon his arrival at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in South Jakarta. The KPK arrested nine individuals, including Abdul, in a sting operation on Monday in Riau.
Academia

Riau's paradox: The 'cursed' resource riches amid neglect and graft
United States President Donald Trump waves on, Nov. 5, 2025, while boarding Air Force One at Miami International Airport, Florida, the US.
Academia

America's future is being sacrificed for short-term ‘wins’

Highlight
Sign of “GOJEK” and “GRAB” is seen on helmet from online motorcycle taxi drivers and his passenger due to traffic jam at Jl. Basuki Rachmat in Jakarta, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.
Tech

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2025 shows civil servant apartments under construction in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) project in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan.
Editorial

Nusantara’s sunken ground
Forensic officers prepare a picture showing a toy firearm and other evidence lying on the ground where explosions occurred at a mosque inside a school complex during Friday prayers last week, during a press conference at Jakarta Police headquarters in on Nov. 11, 2025.
Jakarta

Jakarta school blast exposes failure to support mental health

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Trump signs bill to end record-breaking US shutdown
Academia

Global energy and emissions trends since Paris treaty
Archipelago

Govt launches one stop service pilot for TB testing at puskesmas

Academia

Riau's paradox: The 'cursed' resource riches amid neglect and graft
Entertainment

‘Pangku’: Reza Rahadian’s tender take on motherhood and realism
Markets

Yen squeezed, stocks firm as US shutdown set to lift
Academia

America's future is being sacrificed for short-term ‘wins’
Academia

The Mamdani effect: How government failure sways voters
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The Mamdani effect: How government failure sways voters

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.