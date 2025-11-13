TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why climate finance is not enough
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
Limited options for pushing GDP
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why climate finance is not enough
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
Limited options for pushing GDP
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: GoTo still struggles to escape the clouds of controversy

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, November 13, 2025 Published on Nov. 12, 2025 Published on 2025-11-12T13:02:03+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The GoTo logo sign adorns the technology conglomerate’s head office in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, in this handout photo. The GoTo logo sign adorns the technology conglomerate’s head office in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, in this handout photo. (GoTo/Public relations)

T

ech giant PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia has remained under intense public scrutiny throughout 2025. Entering the second quarter amid mounting investor pessimism and slowing revenue growth, GoTo's share price plunged by 24 percent in May — from Rp 85 per share at the end of April to Rp 64 at the end of May. The company's troubles deepened further in July when it became indirectly implicated in the corruption investigation involving former Education Minister Nadiem Makarim and the alleged misuse of Merdeka Belajar digital-procurement funds. Then, the law enforcement conducted a search of of GoTo's office that led them to discover yet another controversy involving GoTo.

During the search, authorities seized several documents reportedly linked to the misuse-of-funds case. Media reports suggested that the documents contained a list of investments received by GoTo, one of which was from Google—a notable connection, given that the investigation into Nadiem centered on the large-scale procurement of Google Chromebooks for the Education Ministry. Speculation over the seized documents quickly intensified, with public debate focusing on who else might have been implicated. The suggestion that several state-linked entities and prominent corporate groups could be among the names listed reignited scrutiny of GoTo's political and institutional ties.

This controversy brought renewed attention to the contentious 2021 Telkomsel–GoTo investment, in which state-owned telecom operator PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel) spent roughly Rp 6.4 trillion (US$450 million) to acquire GoTo shares — a move many critics argued was made at an inflated valuation. The deal was further clouded by the presence of Boy Thohir, brother of State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, on GoTo's Board of Commissioners at the time. Critics argued that this overlap blurred the line between public interest and private gain, raising concerns that state-linked capital was being funneled into ventures benefiting politically connected figures under the guise of supporting digital transformation.

The issue, which had already drawn public ire following GoTo's post-IPO share price collapse and Telkomsel's subsequent losses, resurfaced in 2025 as observers questioned whether state funds had been indirectly entangled in private tech ventures. Amid this speculation, PT Telkom Indonesia — Telkomsel's parent company — issued a series of statements in August reaffirming its commitment to the GoTo investment. Many analysts interpreted this as an effort to calm market sentiment and distance itself from the political turbulence surrounding the July investigation.

In interviews with IDX Channel and other outlets, Telkom executives stressed that their GoTo stake was a "long-term strategic investment" aimed at supporting the company's broader digital ecosystem roadmap, rather than a short-term financial play. They emphasized that despite fluctuations in GoTo's share price and renewed public scrutiny, Telkom had no plans to divest or reduce its holdings.

The timing of these remarks — just weeks after law enforcement's seizure of investment documents from Nadiem's office — was widely seen as a calculated move to reassure both investors and regulators that Telkom's involvement in GoTo was purely commercial.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Since then, GoTo has sought to restore investor confidence following months of volatility and reputational strain. These efforts appeared to pay off toward the end of the third quarter of 2025, when the company announced its highest-ever pre-tax profit of Rp 62 billion for the quarter. The milestone marked a symbolic turnaround for the tech giant, suggesting that its long-promised path to profitability was finally beginning to take shape after years of heavy losses, especially following the Gojek–Tokopedia merger.

Popular

Why climate finance is not enough

Why climate finance is not enough
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says

World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Related Articles

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach

Analysis: Prabowo's national car: Industrial renaissance or personal ambition?

Analysis: Prabowo's first year sparks economic worries amid inflation, weak rupiah

Analysis: Indonesia debuts dim sum bonds as it seeks to diversify funding sources

Analysis: Soeharto, national hero? Rehabilitating corruption, repression

Related Article

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach

Analysis: Prabowo's national car: Industrial renaissance or personal ambition?

Analysis: Prabowo's first year sparks economic worries amid inflation, weak rupiah

Analysis: Indonesia debuts dim sum bonds as it seeks to diversify funding sources

Analysis: Soeharto, national hero? Rehabilitating corruption, repression

Popular

Why climate finance is not enough

Why climate finance is not enough
World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says

World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

More in Opinion

 View more
Jakarta Environmental Agency workers spray mist on Sept. 19, along Jl. TB Simatupang in South Jakarta. The agency sprayed 4,000 liters of mist at several strategic points to reduce air pollution in an attempt to clean the cities air ahead of Jakarta Eco Future Fest (JEFF) 2025.
Academia

Global energy and emissions trends since Paris treaty
Riau Governor Abdul Wahid (center) is escorted on Nov. 4, by officers upon his arrival at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in South Jakarta. The KPK arrested nine individuals, including Abdul, in a sting operation on Monday in Riau.
Academia

Riau's paradox: The 'cursed' resource riches amid neglect and graft
United States President Donald Trump waves on, Nov. 5, 2025, while boarding Air Force One at Miami International Airport, Florida, the US.
Academia

America's future is being sacrificed for short-term ‘wins’

Highlight
Sign of “GOJEK” and “GRAB” is seen on helmet from online motorcycle taxi drivers and his passenger due to traffic jam at Jl. Basuki Rachmat in Jakarta, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.
Tech

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2025 shows civil servant apartments under construction in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) project in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan.
Editorial

Nusantara’s sunken ground
Forensic officers prepare a picture showing a toy firearm and other evidence lying on the ground where explosions occurred at a mosque inside a school complex during Friday prayers last week, during a press conference at Jakarta Police headquarters in on Nov. 11, 2025.
Jakarta

Jakarta school blast exposes failure to support mental health

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Trump signs bill to end record-breaking US shutdown
Academia

Global energy and emissions trends since Paris treaty
Archipelago

Govt launches one stop service pilot for TB testing at puskesmas

Academia

Riau's paradox: The 'cursed' resource riches amid neglect and graft
Entertainment

‘Pangku’: Reza Rahadian’s tender take on motherhood and realism
Markets

Yen squeezed, stocks firm as US shutdown set to lift
Academia

America's future is being sacrificed for short-term ‘wins’
Academia

The Mamdani effect: How government failure sways voters
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: GoTo still struggles to escape the clouds of controversy

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.