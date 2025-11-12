TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Agriculture at the heart of security
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets
Limited options for pushing GDP
‘Betraying reformasi’: Survivors of human rights cases oppose plan to name Soeharto hero
Toyota, Pertamina to build $155m bioethanol plant in Lampung: Ministry

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Agriculture at the heart of security
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets
Limited options for pushing GDP
‘Betraying reformasi’: Survivors of human rights cases oppose plan to name Soeharto hero
Toyota, Pertamina to build $155m bioethanol plant in Lampung: Ministry

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why climate finance is not enough

If the Global North is no longer willing to meet its funding promises, it can still demonstrate good faith through another form of solidarity: sharing the knowledge, technology and intellectual property that underpin the green transition.

Laura Carvalho (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/São Paulo, Brazil
Wed, November 12, 2025 Published on Nov. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-11-11T14:28:10+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Oxfam activists wearing oversized masks representing (from left to right) European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Argentina's President Javier Milei, United States President Donald Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney pose during their “Big Heads“ protest stunt at the riverbank of the Federal University of Para in Belem, Brazil, on Nov. 5, 2025 on the sidelines of the COP30 United Nations Climate Summit. Oxfam activists wearing oversized masks representing (from left to right) European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Argentina's President Javier Milei, United States President Donald Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney pose during their “Big Heads“ protest stunt at the riverbank of the Federal University of Para in Belem, Brazil, on Nov. 5, 2025 on the sidelines of the COP30 United Nations Climate Summit. (AFP/Mauro Pimentel)

W

ith the United Nations Climate Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, ongoing, it is clear that the world’s widely shared commitment to a just energy transition is falling by the wayside. In the year since governments signed on to the agreement at COP29 to scale up climate finance, with a goal of mobilizing US$1.3 trillion annually by 2035, wealthy countries have been retreating from their financial pledges. Worse, these signs of bad faith are coming just as the costs of climate adaptation and decarbonization in developing countries are mounting.

If the Global North is no longer willing to meet its funding promises, as now seems certain, it can still demonstrate good faith, nonetheless, through another form of solidarity: sharing the knowledge, technology and intellectual property (IP) that underpin the green transition.

This is not an issue that can be deferred. The shift to a green economy is already reproducing the same asymmetries that have long defined global trade. Instead of fostering inclusive development, climate policy is increasingly being shaped by protectionist measures and IP regimes that entrench technological monopolies in the Global North. For example, the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism may be billed as a safeguard against carbon leakage; but it also illustrates how climate policy can be used to justify protectionist trade measures.

Moreover, China’s recent complaint against India for its electric vehicle and battery subsidies shows how green industrial policies are increasingly becoming grounds for trade disputes. Together, these developments signal a growing tension between climate goals and World Trade Organization rules. Could measures to address climate change soon become a new impetus for economic exclusion?

At the heart of this issue lies a stark imbalance: larger powers like China, the United States and the EU are producing high-value green technologies, while most developing countries are stuck exporting low-value green commodities, primarily critical minerals. This mirrors the colonial-era division of labor, whereby the Global South supplied raw materials, and the North supplied innovation, monopolized production and reaped the largest profits.

Data from the World Intellectual Property Organization underscore the depth of this divide. Green patents (relating to renewable energy, energy efficiency and climate adaptation) are overwhelmingly concentrated in a handful of countries, such as China, the US, Japan and Germany. Between 2000 and 2024, the top 10 economies accounted for nearly 90 percent of international patent filings in solar and wind technologies. Brazil, despite ranking sixth globally in installed wind capacity, contributed only 0.4 percent of global wind patents. For solar, its share was a mere 0.19 percent.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This technological concentration is not accidental. It is the result of a global IP regime that privileges monopoly profits over public goods. Efforts to foster more global coordination, including through the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement, have failed to address the fundamental problem.

Popular

Agriculture at the heart of security

Agriculture at the heart of security
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets
Limited options for pushing GDP

Limited options for pushing GDP

Related Articles

Why climate finance is not enough

Time to rethink what we mean by responsible investing

Indonesia’s ‘weak’ climate pledge lambasted

The fraught politics of corporate disclosures

How social protection can accelerate climate action

Related Article

Why climate finance is not enough

Time to rethink what we mean by responsible investing

Indonesia’s ‘weak’ climate pledge lambasted

The fraught politics of corporate disclosures

How social protection can accelerate climate action

Popular

Agriculture at the heart of security

Agriculture at the heart of security
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets
Limited options for pushing GDP

Limited options for pushing GDP

More in Opinion

 View more
Former Constitutional Court chief justice Jimly Asshiddiqie (second left), former coordinating political, legal and security affairs minister Mahfud MD (center), Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (left), National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (second right) and former National Police chief Idham Aziz attend the inauguration of members of the Police Reform Acceleration Commission on Friday at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta.
Academia

Police reform: Turning resistance into a path for transformation
Oxfam activists wearing oversized masks representing (from left to right) European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Argentina's President Javier Milei, United States President Donald Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney pose during their “Big Heads“ protest stunt at the riverbank of the Federal University of Para in Belem, Brazil, on Nov. 5, 2025 on the sidelines of the COP30 United Nations Climate Summit.
Academia

Why climate finance is not enough
Women students of various pesantren (Islamic boarding schools) across Central Sulawesi participate in an event on Oct. 22 to mark National Santri Day at Alkharaat Islamic boarding school in Palu.
Academia

‘Nobody’s Girl’, sexual violence, Virginia Giuffre and ‘santriwati’

Highlight
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2025 shows civil servant apartments under construction in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) project in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan.
Regulations

Investors hold back as Nusantara plans scaled down
Reinstated and rebuked: Suspended lawmakers (from right) Adies Kadir, Ahmad Sahroni, Surya “Uya Kuya” Utama, Eko Hendro Purnomo and Nafa Urbach attend a verdict hearing at the House of Representatives ethics committee in the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta, on Wednesday, November 05.
Editorial

Lawmakers’ ethics crisis
Siti Hardijanti Rukmana talks with Bambang Trihatmodjo standing beside the photograph of former Indonesian president Soeharto, as Soeharto receives the title of a national hero during National Heroes' Day at the State Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 10, 2025.
Politics

Positive online sentiment greets Soeharto’s national hero title

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Asian markets up on hopes over shutdown deal, rate cut
Academia

Police reform: Turning resistance into a path for transformation
Academia

Why climate finance is not enough
Society

Always on call: How firefighters won the public’s heart
Archipelago

Measles outbreaks kill one in Pekanbaru, 20 in Sumenep
Politics

Police reform team begins work amid skepticism
Academia

Democracy doesn’t need heroes
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo's national car: Industrial renaissance or personal ambition?
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Why climate finance is not enough

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.