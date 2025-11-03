Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Awarding the national hero title for former president Soeharto, who was known for his 32 years of authoritarian rule, will betray the spirit of the reform movement of 1998 and the fight for justice for many victims of his crimes, activists have asserted.
enouncements are mounting over the controversial proposal to grant national hero status to former president Soeharto, notoriously known for leading an authoritarian regime rife with corruption and human rights violations, as President Prabowo Subianto begins to review nominations for this year’s awards.
The government is considering naming Soeharto a national hero, with the Social Affairs Ministry, which drafted the list of nominees for the national hero title, putting the late president’s name in the shortlist of 40 names. The ministry claimed the move stemmed from public aspirations.
The shortlist is now under review by President Prabowo, former son-in-law of the late former president, according to State Secretary and presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi.
“We have officially received the list of nominees from the Social Affairs Ministry, based on the recommendations from the board of decorations and honorary titles. The President is now studying the names,” Prasetyo told reporters on Thursday.
He added Prabowo, who holds full discretion in deciding the honorees, will carefully weigh all shortlisted nominees and announce the recipients during the commemoration of National Heroes Day on Nov. 10. Prasetyo also noted that there is “no set limit on how many people” may be awarded the national hero status.
This year’s proposal is not the first time that Soeharto’s name has been submitted in the list of potential national heroes.
The former president has been nominated for the title multiple times since 2010. But previous attempts were blocked thanks to a 1998 People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) decree, issued shortly after Soeharto’s fall from power, which called for action against corruption and explicitly named him among those to be investigated.
