TNI begins producing multivitamins distributed through free meals program

An Indonesian military officer stands beside a truck carrying multivitamins to be used in the government's free meal program before launch in Jakarta on Oct. 1, 2025. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana). Usage: 0 (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

T he Indonesian Military (TNI) has begun producing multivitamins to be distributed to children through its free meals program, an official said on Wednesday, the latest expansion of the military into civilian life under President Prabowo Subianto.

Since taking office last year, Prabowo, a former special forces commander, has expanded military roles including in manufacturing medicines, delivering a free school meals project, and handling food security initiatives.

The expansion has sparked fears among students and activists that the world's third-largest democracy could return to the military-dominated New Order era under authoritarian leader Suharto.

The government says it is part of its "national defense" of the pharmaceutical sector and that it is able to provide cheaper medicines and vitamins.

Deputy Defense Minister Donny Ermawan Taufanto on Wednesday symbolically handed over 4.8 million multivitamin pills produced by the military laboratory to 100 kitchens serving the government's free meals in the capital, Jakarta.

The free meals program itself has caused a public outcry due to food poisoning cases, affecting 9,089 children since its launch in January until September. Health organizations have called on the government to suspend the program.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The government, which says the food program is vital to fulfil the nutritional needs of children, has apologized and continued to distribute the meals. It was one of Prabowo's main campaign promises.

"These vitamins are designed to support the government's free meals program with production capacity reaching millions of pills," Taufanto said.

The military will distribute more vitamins for kitchens outside Jakarta, he added.

Before producing vitamins, the military lab in July manufactured medication for public use that is being distributed by 80,000 state-backed cooperatives.

At Wednesday's event, the military also handed over 17.4 million pills such as painkillers and antibiotics to cooperatives across Indonesia.

"As the military lab increases its production capacity, we can reduce the cost of production so we can offer medicine with a more affordable price," Taufanto said.

The military also plans to manufacture other medicines for diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure, he added.