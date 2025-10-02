TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

US government lurches toward shutdown, Trump threatens fresh cuts
'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia
FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
No hard feelings toward Anies, insists Prabowo
Children’s lives not a gamble

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

US government lurches toward shutdown, Trump threatens fresh cuts
'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia
FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
No hard feelings toward Anies, insists Prabowo
Children’s lives not a gamble

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

TNI begins producing multivitamins distributed through free meals program

Ananda Teresia (Reuters)
Jakarta
Thu, October 2, 2025 Published on Oct. 2, 2025 Published on 2025-10-02T10:02:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An Indonesian military officer stands beside a truck carrying multivitamins to be used in the government's free meal program before launch in Jakarta on Oct. 1, 2025. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana). Usage: 0 An Indonesian military officer stands beside a truck carrying multivitamins to be used in the government's free meal program before launch in Jakarta on Oct. 1, 2025. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana). Usage: 0 (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

T

he Indonesian Military (TNI) has begun producing multivitamins to be distributed to children through its free meals program, an official said on Wednesday, the latest expansion of the military into civilian life under President Prabowo Subianto.

Since taking office last year, Prabowo, a former special forces commander, has expanded military roles including in manufacturing medicines, delivering a free school meals project, and handling food security initiatives.

The expansion has sparked fears among students and activists that the world's third-largest democracy could return to the military-dominated New Order era under authoritarian leader Suharto.

The government says it is part of its "national defense" of the pharmaceutical sector and that it is able to provide cheaper medicines and vitamins.

Deputy Defense Minister Donny Ermawan Taufanto on Wednesday symbolically handed over 4.8 million multivitamin pills produced by the military laboratory to 100 kitchens serving the government's free meals in the capital, Jakarta.

The free meals program itself has caused a public outcry due to food poisoning cases, affecting 9,089 children since its launch in January until September. Health organizations have called on the government to suspend the program.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The government, which says the food program is vital to fulfil the nutritional needs of children, has apologized and continued to distribute the meals. It was one of Prabowo's main campaign promises.

"These vitamins are designed to support the government's free meals program with production capacity reaching millions of pills," Taufanto said.

The military will distribute more vitamins for kitchens outside Jakarta, he added.

Before producing vitamins, the military lab in July manufactured medication for public use that is being distributed by 80,000 state-backed cooperatives.

At Wednesday's event, the military also handed over 17.4 million pills such as painkillers and antibiotics to cooperatives across Indonesia.

"As the military lab increases its production capacity, we can reduce the cost of production so we can offer medicine with a more affordable price," Taufanto said.

The military also plans to manufacture other medicines for diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure, he added.

Popular

US government lurches toward shutdown, Trump threatens fresh cuts

US government lurches toward shutdown, Trump threatens fresh cuts
'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia

'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia
FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export

Related Articles

No hard feelings toward Anies, insists Prabowo

Riau Islands to evaluate free meals program after glass shards found in students’ food

Govt insists on keeping free meals program running

What a mission-oriented approach to school meals could do

No flaws in process for controversial TNI Law: Constitutional Court

Related Article

No hard feelings toward Anies, insists Prabowo

Riau Islands to evaluate free meals program after glass shards found in students’ food

Govt insists on keeping free meals program running

What a mission-oriented approach to school meals could do

No flaws in process for controversial TNI Law: Constitutional Court

Popular

US government lurches toward shutdown, Trump threatens fresh cuts

US government lurches toward shutdown, Trump threatens fresh cuts
'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia

'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia
FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export

More in Indonesia

 View more
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (left) inspects the Pesanggrahan Water Treatment Plant (IPA) in Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta, with Banten Governor Andra Soni (second right), Deputy Public Works Ministry Diana Kusumastuti (right) and Jakarta-owned water company PT PAM Jaya president director Arief Nasrudin on Sept. 9, 2025.
Jakarta

Pressure piles on for accessible clean water in Jakarta
An Indonesian military officer stands beside a truck carrying multivitamins to be used in the government's free meal program before launch in Jakarta on Oct. 1, 2025. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana). Usage: 0
Politics

TNI begins producing multivitamins distributed through free meals program
Batam activist Yusril Koto appears before the Batam District Court on Tuesday. He was sentenced to six months in prison and fined Rp 15 million (US$901.87) for defaming a Satpol PP officer in TikTok videos.
Archipelago

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official

Highlight
A vehicle rides past stacks of cargo containers at the Jakarta International Container Terminal at the Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta on July 7, 2025.
Economy

Exports of manufactured goods push trade surplus to highest in years
Fed up: Civil society activists and university students hold a banner that reads “Police reform“ (left) and “People's killer“ during a protest on Nov. 28, 2024, in front of the Central Java Police station in Semarang.
Editorial

Police reform revisited
Illustration of radioactive danger
Society

Government confirms widespread radioactive contamination at Banten industrial hub

The Latest

 View more
Companies

US offers to buy stakes in Australian critical minerals companies
Sports

Women’s golf blossoms in China, Asia as Indonesia’s hopefuls chase the dream

Academia

Bali’s sustainability paradox: From overtourism to net zero
Jakarta

Pressure piles on for accessible clean water in Jakarta
Academia

How Indonesia can navigate the new world order in the making
Politics

TNI begins producing multivitamins distributed through free meals program
Archipelago

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Academia

Do or die for the United Nations
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.