TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt, House commission agree on key macroeconomic assumptions
Indonesia, US to sign MoU on $1.25b wheat purchases
Trump sends Prabowo letter to ram through trade talks
China retaliates against EU ban with import restrictions on medical devices
KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt, House commission agree on key macroeconomic assumptions
Indonesia, US to sign MoU on $1.25b wheat purchases
Trump sends Prabowo letter to ram through trade talks
China retaliates against EU ban with import restrictions on medical devices
KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Gibran’s impeachment: Between constitutional instrument and political pressure tool

The impeachment issue could be kept alive as a strategic card for the 2029 presidential race, when Prabowo and Gibran may collide, rather than coalesce.

Gde Siriana Yusuf (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, July 9, 2025 Published on Jul. 7, 2025 Published on 2025-07-07T14:21:50+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka attends the commemoration of Pancasila Day at the Pancasila Building, a historic hall within the Foreign Ministry's compound, in Jakarta on June 2. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka attends the commemoration of Pancasila Day at the Pancasila Building, a historic hall within the Foreign Ministry's compound, in Jakarta on June 2. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

C

alls for the impeachment of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka have resurfaced following a formal letter submitted to the House of Representatives by a group of retired military generals. While the move may seem startling, it reflects the unstable political dynamics in the post-election period. Tensions among political elites, the unfinished transition from the era of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to that of President Prabowo Subianto and suspicions surrounding political dynasties form a critical backdrop to this issue.

From the outset of his candidacy, Gibran has faced fierce criticism. The Constitutional Court’s sudden ruling to alter the age requirement for presidential and vice presidential candidates, midway through the election process, was widely seen as legal engineering designed to pave the way for Gibran’s nomination as Prabowo’s running mate. Notably, he was fast-tracked from mayor of Surakarta, without even completing a full five-year term, to the second-highest office in the country.

That ruling was later deemed unethical by the Constitutional Court’s Honorary Council. Yet no legal or political correction followed. Gibran ran and won. For many, this left a deep scar on the practice of democracy and set a dangerous precedent for the constitutional order.

Under Indonesia’s presidential system of government, impeachment cannot be initiated lightly. Article 7A of the 1945 Constitution states that the president or vice president may only be removed if found guilty of serious legal violations, such as treason, corruption, bribery, other major crimes or disgraceful acts, as well as if they no longer meet the qualifications for office.

The process is lengthy. The House must initiate the proposal, the Constitutional Court must examine and rule on the charges and the final decision lies with the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR). With the Prabowo-Gibran coalition dominating the House, the mathematical odds of an impeachment motion succeeding are exceedingly slim.

The submission of a letter by the Forum of Retired TNI Officers to the House’s Secretariat General is a noteworthy political development. On one hand, the letter does not meet constitutional criteria to trigger impeachment proceedings. On the other hand, it cannot just be dismissed or ignored.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

First, it originates from a group of retired elites who have historically played a significant informal role in the country’s power structure. Second, the content of the letter echoes sentiments in parts of civil society: Dissatisfaction with the electoral process, concerns about nepotism and unease over the growing political dominance of the Jokowi family.

Popular

Govt, House commission agree on key macroeconomic assumptions

Govt, House commission agree on key macroeconomic assumptions
Indonesia, US to sign MoU on $1.25b wheat purchases

Indonesia, US to sign MoU on $1.25b wheat purchases
Trump sends Prabowo letter to ram through trade talks

Trump sends Prabowo letter to ram through trade talks

Related Articles

Old envoys for a young nation

KPK may question North Sumatra’s Bobby Nasution in road graft case

House shelves Gibran impeachment petition

Kaesang seeks second term as PSI chair

Gibran’s complaint desk returns to spotlight amid tensions

Related Article

Old envoys for a young nation

KPK may question North Sumatra’s Bobby Nasution in road graft case

House shelves Gibran impeachment petition

Kaesang seeks second term as PSI chair

Gibran’s complaint desk returns to spotlight amid tensions

Popular

Govt, House commission agree on key macroeconomic assumptions

Govt, House commission agree on key macroeconomic assumptions
Indonesia, US to sign MoU on $1.25b wheat purchases

Indonesia, US to sign MoU on $1.25b wheat purchases
Trump sends Prabowo letter to ram through trade talks

Trump sends Prabowo letter to ram through trade talks

More in Opinion

 View more
Members of a local indigenous community in Sentani, Papua, perform an Isosolo dance on July 5 during the opening of the 2023 Sentani Lake Festival in Khalkote area in Jayapura, Papua province.
Academia

Eastern Indonesia is not poor, we just misunderstand it
President Prabowo Subianto (right, in cream top) addresses a limited cabinet meeting on June 23, 2025, at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java.
Academia

Indonesia's future: Adapt, act, and lead with feedback
Between caution and potential: (From left to right) China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, President Prabowo Subianto, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Bahrain's National Security Advisor Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and South Africa's Deputy President Paul Mashatile attend a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 20 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Academia

SPIEF, Indonesia and a multipolar world

Highlight
US President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, May 4, 2025, as he returns to the White House after spending the weekend in Florida.
Economy

US maintains tariff threat despite Indonesian concessions
Wooden boats used by residents of remote Pulo Aceh district to cross to Banda Aceh in the mainland Sumatra is seen in this photo taken on June 26, 2025 in Aceh Besar regency, Aceh.
Academia

Small islands, big issue
A vendor passes by a number of birds being sold at the Barito Pet Market in South Jakarta, on July 2, 2025. The Jakarta administration will relocate the market to make way for the “unification“ of three parks—Ayodya Park, Langsat Park, and Leuser Park—to support a larger ASEAN-themed park in the area.
Jakarta

ASEAN Park plan faces pushback over Barito Market relocation

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Garuda to buy 79 Boeing aircraft in bid to ease US tariff pressure
Regulations

Manpower Minister mulls holding back layoff data to avoid ‘pessimism’
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN must do more in maritime disputes: Philippine analysts
Economy

Bad loans creep up in May amid sluggish bank loan growth
Academia

Eastern Indonesia is not poor, we just misunderstand it
Archipelago

Uncertainty looms over northern Bali airport project
Tech

China speeds up renewables building spree: Report
Academia

Indonesia's future: Adapt, act, and lead with feedback
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Gibran’s impeachment: Between constitutional instrument and political pressure tool

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.