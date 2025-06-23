What Trump’s nuclear orders reveal about Indonesia’s posture

Delegates and participants gather on Sept. 25, 2023, for the opening of the 67th International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference 2023 in Vienna, where Indonesia was elected to the IAEA Board of Governors. (AFP/Alex Halada)

Contrary to the US drive toward nuclear, Indonesia lacks posture, putting the country at risk of being a passive recipient rather than an active author of its nuclear energy journey.

T his May, President Donald Trump signed executive orders to revitalize the United States’ nuclear industry, setting a new pace for its expansion.

These directives streamline licensing, mandate microreactor deployment for AI infrastructure and military bases, and reactivate fuel reprocessing. The message is clear: Nuclear power will be embraced with speed, security and industrial intent, not caution or consensus.

Days later, the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry announced Indonesia’s target: 500 megawatts (MW) of nuclear energy capacity by 2034 as outlined in the 2025-2034 electricity supply business plan (RUPTL). Energy minister Bahlil Lahadalia said the country’s first nuclear power plant, a 250 MW facility, would be operational by 2032, followed by a second in 2033.

These plants, planned for development on Sumatra and in Kalimantan, have reportedly been reviewed and regulatory preparations are underway.

The US and Indonesian announcements appear synchronous: both involve small-scale nuclear power plants, target timelines within a decade and cite 250 MW as a baseline. However, this alignment is superficial. The fundamental difference lies in authorship: the US is an author, while Indonesia remains a host.

Trump’s orders demonstrate internal authorship by mandating deadlines, reassigning legal authority and directly linking nuclear energy to national defense and digital infrastructure. Conversely, Indonesia’s plan merely states a target using vendor-driven language and lacks binding regulation, credible testing or clarity on the fuel chain.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Despite never having operated a research reactor beyond an experimental scale, the government is committing, on paper, to build a 250 MW reactor by 2032 based on unproven platforms, even in the vendor's country of origin.