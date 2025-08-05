TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
Pirate anime flag becomes tool of protest ahead of Independence Day
Staff shortages hamper Jakarta’s battle against blazes

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
Pirate anime flag becomes tool of protest ahead of Independence Day
Staff shortages hamper Jakarta’s battle against blazes

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The true costs of Trump’s economic agenda

Rather than responding to a crisis, Trump’s policies seek to reorient the American economy by revitalizing its once-dominant manufacturing sector.

Kaushik Basu (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/New York, United States
Tue, August 5, 2025 Published on Aug. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-08-04T14:45:24+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
United States President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (not pictured) at Trump Turnberry golf club on July 28 in Turnberry, Scotland. United States President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (not pictured) at Trump Turnberry golf club on July 28 in Turnberry, Scotland. (Reuters/Pool/Christopher Furlong)

T

he first six months of Donald Trump’s second presidency have been marked by a flurry of executive orders and legislative activity unparalleled in US history, with the possible exception of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first 100 days in office.

The key difference is that Roosevelt’s New Deal was a radical, and ultimately successful, effort to pull the United States out of the Great Depression. By contrast, Trump’s policy drive lacks such a clear, immediate catalyst, as the US economy was performing well before he came into office.

Rather than responding to a crisis, Trump’s policies seek to reorient the US economy by revitalizing its once-dominant manufacturing sector. Whether they will succeed is far from certain.

Weaponization of international trade is at the top of Trump’s economic agenda. Since April, he has imposed sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs on almost every country in the world, then adjusted them repeatedly; lifting some, lowering others and reinstating or increasing many. As a result, the average effective US tariff rate has surged from 2 percent in 2024 to more than 16 percent, its highest level since the 1930s.

While many commentators have warned that sharply higher tariffs could fuel domestic inflation, the real risk lies elsewhere. By increasing the cost of imported inputs from countries like Mexico, Canada and India, Trump’s tariffs raise US production costs and undermine the US’ ability to compete globally.

Reduced competitiveness will likely lead to a decline in US exports, squeezing working-class incomes. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which combines tax cuts for the rich with cuts to health-care and food-assistance programs, will compound the damage by disproportionately harming low- and middle-income Americans while adding trillions to the federal deficit.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Unless these policies are reversed soon, which is an unlikely scenario, their impact on the US economy could be devastating. While the immediate effect on prices may be limited, high tariffs will ultimately slow gross domestic product (GDP) growth and erode wages, particularly for working-class Americans. This decline is likely to be a secular trend, potentially leading to a sharp deterioration in economic performance.

Popular

Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?

Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Related Articles

The end of Indonesian politics as we know it

Trump fires US labor official over data, gets earlier than expected chance to reshape Fed

RI maintains trade surplus despite spiking capital goods imports

Japan needs a true vision of peace for the next 80 years

A new trade agenda for climate-resilient development

Related Article

The end of Indonesian politics as we know it

Trump fires US labor official over data, gets earlier than expected chance to reshape Fed

RI maintains trade surplus despite spiking capital goods imports

Japan needs a true vision of peace for the next 80 years

A new trade agenda for climate-resilient development

Popular

Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?

Can Europe and China forge a climate connection?
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (not pictured) at Trump Turnberry golf club on July 28 in Turnberry, Scotland.
Academia

The true costs of Trump’s economic agenda
State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Ministry logo is seen on Jan. 1 in front of the ministry's building in Jakarta.
Academia

State-owned enterprises: Between legal protection and public accountability
A sign for sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia is seen in front of its headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 28. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)
Opinion

Analysis: Danantara: Investing for long-term or the President’s ambitions?

Highlight
Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (center) talks to journalist during a press briefing on the abolition for former trade minister Thomas Lembong and amnesty for Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto at the Law Ministry office in Jakarta on Aug. 1, 2025. Supratman say during the briefing that he has handed over of a copy of the presidential decree on the pardon so their release can be processed.
Politics

Pardons cast doubt over Prabowo’s anticorruption commitment
A prototype of data center project SMX01 from joint venture between Sinar Mas digital infrastructure and services company SM+ and Korea Investment Real Asset Management (KIRA) that is set to be completed in the second half of 2026.
Editorial

Data center meltdown
A rallygoer holds up a poster that reads “Death to the corruptors, let the people judge!“ during the Labor Day rally at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on May 1, 2025.
Archipelago

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Academia

The true costs of Trump’s economic agenda
Academia

State-owned enterprises: Between legal protection and public accountability
Opinion

Analysis: Danantara: Investing for long-term or the President’s ambitions?
Politics

Pardons cast doubt over Prabowo’s anticorruption commitment
Editorial

Data center meltdown
Economy

No clear winner in US tariff policy among ASEAN countries
Society

Merdeka Palace to host largest Independence Day celebration
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The true costs of Trump’s economic agenda

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.