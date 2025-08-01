TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Trump gets his way on tariffs, but global trade system intact for now
Severe fuel shortage hits Jember following closure of vital road for renovation
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Trump gets his way on tariffs, but global trade system intact for now
Severe fuel shortage hits Jember following closure of vital road for renovation
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies 
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

A new trade agenda for climate-resilient development

While today's uncertain geopolitical landscape poses many constraints on the green ambitions of developing countries, it also offers space for climate-conscious solutions, until such time as self-interests and protectionist policies can give way to global realignment in renewed cooperation.

Saliem Fakir (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Cape Town
Fri, August 1, 2025 Published on Jul. 31, 2025 Published on 2025-07-31T10:00:18+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) talks with an advisor next to President Prabowo Subianto during a plenary session of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7, 2025. South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) talks with an advisor next to President Prabowo Subianto during a plenary session of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7, 2025. (AFP/Pablo Porciuncula)

M

itigating the worst effects of climate change requires reconciling ambition and justice. But achieving both a just energy transition and ambitious global climate action depends on trade rules that foster equitable development. To facilitate the shift to low-carbon economies, developing countries must have reliable access to green technologies, investments and international markets.

Regrettably, many of today’s trade policies constrain developing countries’ green ambitions. In particular, the securitization of international trade, driven by the geopolitical interests of major powers and emerging blocs, threatens to disrupt global supply chains, limit access to emerging technologies and reinforce existing power imbalances. If left unchecked, this trend risks undermining multilateral cooperation and regional integration efforts across the Global South.

The European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is a prime example. While the CBAM is intended to position the EU as a global leader on climate action, many developing countries view it as a protectionist measure and question its alignment with the principles of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

These concerns are well-founded. Research suggests that African countries could lose up to US$25 billion annually as a direct result of the CBAM, and that the proposed amendments might not always stand to benefit African exporters.

Moreover, despite the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the EU continues to pursue fragmented bilateral deals that undermine Africa’s integration agenda and weaken the coherence of regional trade strategies.

Another example is the International Maritime Organization’s controversial plan to introduce a carbon emissions tax on shipping. Set to take effect in 2028, the tax falls far short of the more ambitious carbon levy developing economies had advocated, which could have supported low-carbon transitions, climate adaptation and capacity building in the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Investor-state dispute settlement mechanisms also present significant challenges to effective climate action. These provisions, embedded in international investment treaties, often limit the ability of African governments to legislate in the public interest or to implement trade and investment policies that support green industrialization and sustainable development.

Popular

Trump gets his way on tariffs, but global trade system intact for now

Trump gets his way on tariffs, but global trade system intact for now
Severe fuel shortage hits Jember following closure of vital road for renovation

Severe fuel shortage hits Jember following closure of vital road for renovation
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Related Articles

Currency dominance in the digital age

The age of unfair trade

Asian markets turn lower as trade war rally fades

COP30 must make good on past climate commitments

IEU-CEPA will not hinder Indonesia from deforestation regulation

Related Article

Currency dominance in the digital age

The age of unfair trade

Asian markets turn lower as trade war rally fades

COP30 must make good on past climate commitments

IEU-CEPA will not hinder Indonesia from deforestation regulation

Popular

Trump gets his way on tariffs, but global trade system intact for now

Trump gets his way on tariffs, but global trade system intact for now
Severe fuel shortage hits Jember following closure of vital road for renovation

Severe fuel shortage hits Jember following closure of vital road for renovation
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents

More in Opinion

 View more
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (left) and United States President Donald Trump take questions from reporters on Feb. 7, 2025, during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.
Academia

Japan needs a true vision of peace for the next 80 years
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) talks with an advisor next to President Prabowo Subianto during a plenary session of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7, 2025.
Academia

A new trade agenda for climate-resilient development
A man interacts with a quadruped robot named “Magic Dog“ by Magiclab on July 29 during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) at the Shanghai World Expo and Convention Center in Shanghai.
Academia

China's rebound has a distinct 'cool factor'

Highlight
People check candidates before casting their ballots during the local executive elections to elect governors, mayors and regents in Darul Imarah, on the outskirts of Banda Aceh on November 27, 2024.
Politics

Indirect election push sparks democratic concerns
Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers his speech during his annual foreign policy speech at the ministry's office in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025.
Editorial

Protect our diplomats
Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (second right) delivers a press statement alongside Deputy House of Representatives Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (second left), State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi (fourth right) and House Commission III chair Habiburokhman (left) at the legislative complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on July 31, 2025. The House has approved President Prabowo Subianto’s request to grant abolition to Thomas Trikasih Lembong and amnesty to Hasto Kristiyanto.
Politics

Prabowo redeems PDI-P’s Hasto, Tom Lembong

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Japan needs a true vision of peace for the next 80 years
Academia

A new trade agenda for climate-resilient development
Regulations

Thailand, Cambodia welcome 19 percent US tariff

Science & Tech

Artists, scientists breathe life into prehistoric woman
Academia

China's rebound has a distinct 'cool factor'
Academia

Bridge-building where it matters: Indonesia’s moment in UNESCO’s new era
Regulations

Trump hits dozens of countries' goods with steep tariffs
Politics

PPP calls members to pray for late ex-chair Suryadharma Ali
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

A new trade agenda for climate-resilient development

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.