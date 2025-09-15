Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?

Residents wade through floodwaters in their neighbourhood following heavy rainfall on Sept. 10 in Denpasar, Bali. (AFP/Sonny Tumbelaka)

Can ecotourism be part of the fix? Yes, if Bali uses the legal framework, community willpower, and tourism revenue.

Jakarta

Bali began September with a deadly disaster. Water flooded all of Denpasar's main streets, unable to drain because the city's drainage systems were clogged with plastic, food waste, banana stems and other debris. Water levels reached 2 meters in some locations, killing at least 17 people. In recent years, even moderate rainfall has paralyzed parts of the Island of the Gods.

The island has sold the world a simple proposition: come for the temples and terraced rice fields, leave with a renewed love of nature. That pitch has worked spectacularly. In 2024, the island welcomed about 6.33 million international visitors and over 10 million domestic. Tourism is central to Bali’s economy and identity. But the ecological bill is coming due, in the form of garbage trucks, clogged rivers and smoke from burning dumps.

Indonesia’s National Waste Information System Management (SIPSN) estimates Bali generated around 1.2 million tonnes of waste in 2024 or 3,400 tonnes a day, two-thirds of which is organic. Denpasar alone accounts for 360,000 tonnes per year. Those mountains of trash do not vanish when the sun sets behind the horizon of Kuta beach.

On paper, Bali has a powerful tool: Law No. 18/2008 on waste management. It mandates waste reduction at the source, environmentally sound processing and government responsibility for integrated systems. Yet reality is far from the law’s spirit.