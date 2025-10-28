Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation

China's President Xi Jinping inspects troops during a military parade on Sept. 3 marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. (AFP/Greg Baker)

As the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Indonesia, I feel it is my duty to clarify the essence of the Taiwan question and set the record straight.

R ecently, a handful of Western countries, together with certain political forces on the island of Taiwan, tried to challenge the basic facts on the Taiwan question. They deliberately misinterpret United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 in an attempt to distort and hollow out the one-China principle, while openly clamoring for “Taiwan independence”.

These actions and remarks run counter to facts and international law, undermine the authority of the UN and jeopardize regional peace and stability.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. It is a historical and legal fact that should not be distorted.

Taiwan has been part of China since ancient times. A large number of historical records and annals document the development of Taiwan by the Chinese people in earlier periods. As early as the 12th century, the Chinese government established administrative institutions on the island and exercised jurisdiction over it.

In 1895, Japan seized Taiwan through war. Following the victory in World War II, a series of instruments with legal effect under international law, including the Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Proclamation and the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, explicitly stated that Japan must return China’s territories, including Taiwan.

On Oct. 25, 1945, the ceremony to accept Japan’s surrender in the Taiwan province of the China war theater was held in Taipei. The Chinese government announced that it was resuming the exercise of sovereignty over Taiwan. Both history and international law demonstrate that Taiwan has always been a part of China and has never become an independent country.