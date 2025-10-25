TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections
Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo
Popular Russian influencer says he was kidnapped, robbed by compatriots in Bali
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections
Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo
Popular Russian influencer says he was kidnapped, robbed by compatriots in Bali
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

The forfeiture mechanism should apply within a specified timeframe, to ensure the law complements, rather than weakens, criminal enforcement commitments.

Kurnia Ramadhana (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, October 25, 2025 Published on Oct. 23, 2025 Published on 2025-10-23T14:29:17+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
All about money: A member of the Presidential Security Detail guards a large stack of rupiah banknote bundles on Oct. 20, 2025 at the Attorney General’s Office in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, prior to the handover to the state of around Rp 13.2 trillion (US$825 million) seized from companies involved in a corruption case pertaining to illegal crude palm oil (CPO) export permits. All about money: A member of the Presidential Security Detail guards a large stack of rupiah banknote bundles on Oct. 20, 2025 at the Attorney General’s Office in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, prior to the handover to the state of around Rp 13.2 trillion (US$825 million) seized from companies involved in a corruption case pertaining to illegal crude palm oil (CPO) export permits. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A.)

I

ndonesia's long-awaited anticorruption legislation is finally gaining momentum. The government, through the Law Ministry, and the House of Representatives' have agreed to include the Asset Forfeiture Bill in the 2025 National Legislation Priority Program. This commitment from President Prabowo Subianto and the House merits praise, though the road to its enactment remains fraught with obstacles.

The Asset Forfeiture Bill represents the concrete implementation of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), ratified by Indonesia in 2006. Article 54(1)(c) of the UNCAC obliges signatory states to adopt seizing assets without requiring a criminal conviction against the perpetrator.

This approach has proven effective in deterring crime across nations. For example, in 2006, the United States seized crime-related assets worth US$1.2 billion, while the Philippines recovered $657 million in illicit proceeds from former president Ferdinand Marcos.

Indonesia's reality is far more dire. Conventional law enforcement, overly focused on convicting perpetrators, has consistently failed to recover state losses. Over the past decade, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has documented state losses from corruption amounting to tens of trillions of rupiah. This does not even account for cases prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office, involving damages exceeding hundreds of trillions in recent years.

A core question remains, of all cases handled by law enforcement, what percentage of state losses has been recovered? Has the emphasis been solely on jailing offenders, while trillions in corrupt assets vanish into thin air?

In substance, the Asset Forfeiture Bill introduces a revolutionary paradigm by shifting enforcement focus from perpetrators to proceeds of crime. The presence of the offender becomes nonessential, with legal proceedings centered entirely on the illicit assets.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

A key innovation is the reversal of the burden of proof, requiring asset owners to demonstrate the legitimate origins of their wealth. Failure to do so results in forfeiture via court order. The bill also prioritizes time efficiency to avert asset depreciation from prolonged litigation, enabling swift recovery of crime proceeds.

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections

Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections
Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo

Related Articles

House vows transparency amid alleged recess fund hike

From Jakarta to Florida: Why democracies still fear books

The power of mattering: Creating a culture of significance

Democracy on trial: Why we appeal to the United Nations

Analysis: Legislation program is easier to start, harder to finish

Related Article

House vows transparency amid alleged recess fund hike

From Jakarta to Florida: Why democracies still fear books

The power of mattering: Creating a culture of significance

Democracy on trial: Why we appeal to the United Nations

Analysis: Legislation program is easier to start, harder to finish

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections

Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections
Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo

More in Opinion

 View more
Roundup ready: A woman walks on Oct. 23, 2025 past a promotional display for ASEAN Malaysia 2025 in front of the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, which is hosting the regional grouping’s 47th annual summit from Oct. 26 to 28.
Academia

How ASEAN was reduced to a mere coworking space
All about money: A member of the Presidential Security Detail guards a large stack of rupiah banknote bundles on Oct. 20, 2025 at the Attorney General’s Office in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, prior to the handover to the state of around Rp 13.2 trillion (US$825 million) seized from companies involved in a corruption case pertaining to illegal crude palm oil (CPO) export permits.
Academia

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

An Indonesian Air Force Hercules C-130J demonstrates an aerial refueling operation of T-50i aircraft during the 80th anniversary celebration of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Jakarta on Oct. 5, 2025.
Academia

Indonesia’s defense future lies in interoperability

Highlight
People take photos next to the ASEAN logo ahead of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Oct. 24, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia seeks key economic position in Asia-Pacific
President Prabowo Subianto attends the plenary session at the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 26, 2025.
Editorial

Prabowo’s RCEP test
Wanderlust: Visitors cross a suspension bridge at the Situgunung tourist area in Sukabumi, West Java, on Nov. 26. Indonesia’s growing middle class has contributed to an increase in domestic travel.
Regulations

Tourism players feel sidelined by new ‘inclusive’ law

The Latest

 View more
Europe

French zoo workers say their goodbyes as two pandas head to retirement in China
Archipelago

Pantura Highway inundated for four consecutive days
Economy

China vows to raise household consumption 'significantly'
Asia & Pacific

Canada's Carney visits Asia to forge new alliances, reduce US dependence
Middle East and Africa

US pressures Israel on West Bank, Rubio voices confidence in Gaza truce
Middle East and Africa

US' Rubio seeks quick deployment of international Gaza force
Economy

Ivorian brothers dream of transforming cocoa industry
Food

Indonesian gastronomy: On the knife-edge of a golden age
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.