TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections
Popular Russian influencer says he was kidnapped, robbed by compatriots in Bali
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Hashim to lead Indonesia’s delegation to COP30 climate summit

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections
Popular Russian influencer says he was kidnapped, robbed by compatriots in Bali
A platform ripe with potential, AdXelerate is Telkom’s programmatic ads breakthrough
Hashim to lead Indonesia’s delegation to COP30 climate summit

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Dignifying students key for Indonesia’s education: Education minister

Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti reflects on a year of his and his ministry's achivement since taking office in October 2024, and underlines his plan for the future of elementary education in Indonesia.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, October 25, 2025 Published on Oct. 24, 2025 Published on 2025-10-24T12:50:01+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti (right) talks with a student on the sidelines of the inauguration of an integrated school on Sept. 30 in Samarinda, East Kalimantan. The international-standard school integrates schools of three levels of education, namely SDN 28 state elementary school, SMPN 16 state junior high school and SMA Prestasi senior high school. Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti (right) talks with a student on the sidelines of the inauguration of an integrated school on Sept. 30 in Samarinda, East Kalimantan. The international-standard school integrates schools of three levels of education, namely SDN 28 state elementary school, SMPN 16 state junior high school and SMA Prestasi senior high school. (Antara/M. Risyal Hidayat)

A

year into President Prabowo Subianto’s administration, education remains a top priority, with the government focusing on improving physical and digital infrastructure and teacher welfare. These efforts are handled primarily by the Elementary and Secondary Education Ministry. Yet, the ministry has faced public scrutiny and questions regarding overlapping educational mandates across different government bodies. Minister Abdul Mu’ti sat down with The Jakarta Post’s Maretha Uli and Kharishar Kahfi to discuss the ministry’s achievements and challenges over the past year, and to share his vision for the country’s future education landscape. Below are excerpts from the interview.

Question: A year into your tenure as the Minister of Elementary and Secondary Education, how do you assess the progress and achievements of your programs?

Answer: In one year it felt like we had a lot to do. In the first month, I met with thinkers, religious leaders, education figures and journalists to listen to them and understand current education figures. Then I began formulating several strategies. After a month, I refined some of those ideas, including what I later developed into my concept of Quality Education.

The first 100 days went quite well. The public felt we were on the right track, in line with their expectations, even though at the beginning I sensed that people had different expectations and assessments. I paid attention to all the feedback on our policies and tried to follow it up.

Alhamdulillah (praise be to God) in the first three months several surveys ranked our ministry first or in the top 10 [for best performance]. Now we are on track to improve what is still lacking and accelerate what is already working well.

What has been the biggest challenge in implementing all of the programs?

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The most difficult part has been explaining so many policies in such a short time. Overall, however, everything has been progressing well. I'm fortunate that many of my statements have generated a public response, both agreement and disagreement.

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections

Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections
Popular Russian influencer says he was kidnapped, robbed by compatriots in Bali

Popular Russian influencer says he was kidnapped, robbed by compatriots in Bali

Related Articles

From chalkboards to chatbots: Teachers' agency at the crossroads

Prabowo’s long vision on education

Before we digitize classrooms, we must humanize them

Climate action delivers when benefits are visible: UNFCCC

Critics slam Prabowo’s smart screens as misplaced education priority

Related Article

From chalkboards to chatbots: Teachers' agency at the crossroads

Prabowo’s long vision on education

Before we digitize classrooms, we must humanize them

Climate action delivers when benefits are visible: UNFCCC

Critics slam Prabowo’s smart screens as misplaced education priority

Popular

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections

Medan urges health protocols amid rise in respiratory infections
Popular Russian influencer says he was kidnapped, robbed by compatriots in Bali

Popular Russian influencer says he was kidnapped, robbed by compatriots in Bali

More in Opinion

 View more
Coal storage barges float in a yard next to the Batanghari River in Muaro Jambi, Jambi, on May 6, 2024.
Opinion

Analysis: Co-ops, SMEs mining rights access spark oversight concerns
Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti (right) talks with a student on the sidelines of the inauguration of an integrated school on Sept. 30 in Samarinda, East Kalimantan. The international-standard school integrates schools of three levels of education, namely SDN 28 state elementary school, SMPN 16 state junior high school and SMA Prestasi senior high school.
Interview

Dignifying students key for Indonesia’s education: Education minister
Pakistani naval forces take part during the fifth Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo 2025 in Denpasar, Bali, on Feb. 18, 2025.
Academia

Pakistan–Indonesia at 75: Friendship, progress and shared future

Highlight
People take photos next to the ASEAN logo ahead of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Oct. 24, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia seeks key economic position in Asia-Pacific
President Prabowo Subianto attends the plenary session at the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 26, 2025.
Editorial

Prabowo’s RCEP test
Wanderlust: Visitors cross a suspension bridge at the Situgunung tourist area in Sukabumi, West Java, on Nov. 26. Indonesia’s growing middle class has contributed to an increase in domestic travel.
Regulations

Tourism players feel sidelined by new ‘inclusive’ law

The Latest

 View more
Opinion

Analysis: Co-ops, SMEs mining rights access spark oversight concerns
Interview

Dignifying students key for Indonesia’s education: Education minister
Archipelago

Energy ministry, four universities to explore minerals and coal
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia seeks key economic position in Asia-Pacific
Regulations

Tourism players feel sidelined by new ‘inclusive’ law
Editorial

Prabowo’s RCEP test
Middle East and Africa

Rubio says more countries ready to recognise Israel
Economy

White House warns of chaos at US airports as shutdown drags
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Dignifying students key for Indonesia’s education: Education minister

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.