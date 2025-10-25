TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Indonesia’s defense future lies in interoperability

The real challenge for modern armed forces lies in making these systems fully operational: equipping them with trained crews, effective maintenance, full armament and doctrinal integration.

Alban Sciascia (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, October 25, 2025

An Indonesian Air Force Hercules C-130J demonstrates an aerial refueling operation of T-50i aircraft during the 80th anniversary celebration of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Jakarta on Oct. 5, 2025. An Indonesian Air Force Hercules C-130J demonstrates an aerial refueling operation of T-50i aircraft during the 80th anniversary celebration of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Jakarta on Oct. 5, 2025. (Antara/Fauzan)

T

he Indonesian Military's (TNI) 80th anniversary celebration on Oct. 5 showcased most of its equipment and weapon systems to the public, featuring, among much else, a fleet review and a defile in Jakarta.

The anniversary, which reinforced the relationship between civil society and the TNI by parading equipment and operational capacities, was not just a mere celebration. It was a key strategic moment to demonstrate readiness, progress and deterrence capacities to both domestic and foreign audiences in a geopolitical environment more contested than ever.

Numerous platforms were on show, including the first of two recently acquired second-hand Italian multipurpose offshore patrol vessels (PPA), the KRI Brawijaya. Indonesia is also starting to operate its first Anka UAVs, has received components of its first KHAN ballistic missile, and is expecting key equipment in the upcoming months, such as its two Airbus A400M tactical airlifters and the first batch of Rafale fighter jets.

Meanwhile, the construction of its first Scorpene evolved submarine is starting and the first Merah Putih frigate could be officially launched soon, highlighting that the modernization of the TNI is effective and clearly on the way, as Indonesia moves toward more capable and modern platforms.

Such platforms will play an essential role in deterring potential aggressors while strengthening Indonesia’s capacities to defend its strategic interests.

Nevertheless, in a security environment where uncertainty predominates and high-intensity conflicts constitute a clear and present danger, as witnessed in Ukraine, and recently between India and Pakistan or Iran and Israel, possessing modern hardware is far from being enough. The real challenge for modern armed forces lies in making these systems fully operational: equipping them with trained crews, effective maintenance, full armament and doctrinal integration.

To support this, interoperability must be a top concern for decision-makers, as it acts as a capacity multiplier for any force commander. If new and legacy platforms cannot operate together, the coherence of the overall force, including its posture and its kinetic and non-kinetic effects on the battlefield, breaks down. This directly impacts a country's capacity to deter adversaries and defend sovereign interests.

An Indonesian Air Force Hercules C-130J demonstrates an aerial refueling operation of T-50i aircraft during the 80th anniversary celebration of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Jakarta on Oct. 5, 2025.
Indonesia’s defense future lies in interoperability
Coal storage barges float in a yard next to the Batanghari River in Muaro Jambi, Jambi, on May 6, 2024.
Analysis: Co-ops, SMEs mining rights access spark oversight concerns
Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti (right) talks with a student on the sidelines of the inauguration of an integrated school on Sept. 30 in Samarinda, East Kalimantan. The international-standard school integrates schools of three levels of education, namely SDN 28 state elementary school, SMPN 16 state junior high school and SMA Prestasi senior high school.
Dignifying students key for Indonesia’s education: Education minister

People take photos next to the ASEAN logo ahead of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Oct. 24, 2025.
Indonesia seeks key economic position in Asia-Pacific
President Prabowo Subianto attends the plenary session at the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 26, 2025.
Prabowo’s RCEP test
Wanderlust: Visitors cross a suspension bridge at the Situgunung tourist area in Sukabumi, West Java, on Nov. 26. Indonesia’s growing middle class has contributed to an increase in domestic travel.
Tourism players feel sidelined by new ‘inclusive’ law

