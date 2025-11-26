TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
TNI expansion plan raises fear of overreach

The government plans to form 150 new battalions each year starting in 2026 to guard vital state assets, such as oil refineries, as part of an ambitious expansion of the Indonesian Military (TNI), a move that once again raises concerns about deeper military encroachment into civilian affairs.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, November 26, 2025

Indonesian military (TNI) troops prepare at the National Monument (Monas) complex for deployment on Aug. 31, amid the widespread anti-government protests and rioting over issues such as extra pay for lawmakers, in Jakarta. Indonesian military (TNI) troops prepare at the National Monument (Monas) complex for deployment on Aug. 31, amid the widespread anti-government protests and rioting over issues such as extra pay for lawmakers, in Jakarta. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

he government plans to form 150 new battalions each year starting in 2026 to guard vital state assets, such as oil refineries, as part of an ambitious expansion of the Indonesian Military (TNI), a move that once again raises concerns about deeper military encroachment into civilian affairs.

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin announced the plan after a meeting with TNI chief Gen. Agus Subiyanto and lawmakers from the House of Representatives’ Commission I overseeing defense on Monday.

“National defense is essential to safeguarding Indonesia’s sovereignty and maintaining stability to support the government’s economic development programs. For that reason, we need to strengthen our forces, including by adding new battalions to the Army,” Sjafrie said.

He said the TNI has already formed 150 territorial development battalions this year and would continue creating the same number annually until the total matches Indonesia’s 514 regencies and cities.

The battalions are tasked not only with bolstering national defense but also with supporting farming, fisheries and livestock programs to boost livelihoods of people across the country.

“This is not an attempt at territorial dominance but a measure to maintain territorial integrity, safeguard national interests and protect strategic industries tied to national sovereignty, such as Pertamina’s oil refineries,” Sjafrie said, adding that soldiers will begin deployments to the state-owned oil and gas giant’s refineries next month.

Beyond securing state assets, Sjafrie said President Prabowo Subianto has also instructed the TNI to safeguard three regions dubbed as “centers of gravity” that are considered critical to national stability and economic activity. They are Jakarta, the westernmost province of Aceh and Papua, the country’s most resource-rich yet underdeveloped and conflict-prone region.

