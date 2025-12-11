Indonesia’s OECD bid: A historic step for both sides

Matthias Cormann (left), secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), presents Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto with the OECD membership accession road map for Indonesia on May 2, 2024, the first day of the two-day OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris.

In becoming a full OECD member, Indonesia will join other countries at the table that are helping to shape global standards by investing in and committing to long-term reform.

O n Feb. 20, 2024, Indonesia made history when it became the first Southeast Asian candidate for membership in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

This milestone marks the next chapter in a steadily deepening relationship, and advances the OECD’s long-term goal of broadening the global reach of our standards by expanding our membership.

For Indonesia, beginning the accession journey is more than a diplomatic achievement. It signals a strong commitment to the ambitious structural reforms and economic transformation that have shaped the country over the past 25 years.

Indonesia has been an OECD key partner since 2007, collaborating through four Joint Work Programmes focused on sustainable, inclusive growth. Accession would help accelerate further reform progress at home and support the country’s long-term vision: Golden Indonesia 2045.

Indonesia’s progress will not just reshape its own future. It will help reshape the OECD, too. As Southeast Asia’s largest economy and an influential member of the Group of 20, ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Indonesia brings perspectives that will inform and broaden the reach of OECD standards, especially for emerging economies.

Indonesia not only brings size and global influence but also valuable experiences in implementing difficult policy reforms and sustaining strong growth. That is what the OECD is all about: countries sharing experiences and learning from each other.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Indonesia has already contributed meaningfully to global standards. As part of the OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) initiative, it helped make the global tax system fairer, protecting the revenues of developing countries in particular.