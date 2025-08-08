KPK questions ex-minister Nadiem Makarim in Google Cloud graft case

Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (second right) talks to journalists on Aug. 7 after undergoing questioning at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. KPK investigators interrogate Nadiem as a witness in a corruption case pertaining to the procurement of Google Cloud services for schools across the country. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

The alleged corruption surrounding the Google Cloud procurement for schools was the second case implicating former education minister Nadiem Makarim after another case pertaining to the Google Chromebook laptops, currently investigated by the Attorney General’s Office.

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has questioned former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim in an investigation into alleged graft pertaining to the procurement of Google Cloud services for schools across the country during his ministerial term.

Nadiem came to the KPK headquarters in South Jakarta for an interrogation session on Thursday morning accompanied by famed lawyer Hotman Paris Hutapea.

The questioning lasted for nine hours, with Nadiem only speaking briefly to reporters upon leaving the antigraft body’s headquarters after the interrogation.

“Alhamdulillah [Praise to God], I have finished providing information about the ministry’s Google Cloud procurement,” the former minister said, as quoted by Kompas.com.

“Alhamdulillah, it went smoothly. I was able to present my statement, and I want to extend sincere appreciation to the KPK for providing this opportunity,” he continued.

The antigraft body kicked off its investigation into the case in July, suspecting that the procurement of the Google Cloud system that took place during Nadiem’s tenure as the education minister was rigged. KPK investigations director Asep Guntur Rahayu previously said that the procurement was allegedly done under Nadiem’s discretion.