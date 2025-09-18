TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Police requests Interpol Red Notice for oil tycoon Riza Chalid

The National Police have submitted an Interpol Red Notice request for Mohammad Riza Chalid, dubbed the "godfather of gasoline", who has been wanted by the AGO since February as a suspect in its ongoing probe into a high-profile fuel fraud case linked to Pertamina.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, September 18, 2025 Published on Sep. 17, 2025

(Pertamina/file) (Pertamina/file)

T

he National Police have submitted a request to Interpol headquarters in France to issue a Red Notice for business tycoon Mohammad Riza Chalid, who remains at large after he was named as a suspect in a high-profile corruption case linked to state-owned oil and gas holding company Pertamina.

Interpol’s Indonesia National Central Bureau (NCB), part of the international relations division of the National Police, confirmed on Tuesday that it had submitted the request on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office (AGO).

The AGO, which completed the necessary requirements last week to submit the request, is leading the graft investigation into the fuel fraud case related to Pertamina.

“The Red Notice will only be issued after assessments are carried out by the Commission for the Control of Interpol’s Files [CCF] and the Notice and Diffusions Task Force [NDTF] at Interpol headquarters,” Indonesia NCB secretary Brig. Gen. Untung Widyatmoko said, as quoted by Antara.

Riza is wanted in connection with the AGO’s probe into alleged fraud in fuel imports between 2018 and 2023, as well as in the procurement of subsidized lower-octane gasoline allegedly sold as a higher-octane fuel, which is estimated to have cost the state Rp 286 trillion (US$17.5 billion).

The office has arrested 17 suspects in the case so far, including senior Pertamina officials and Riza’s son Kerry Adrianto Riza, the beneficial owner of a private oil and gas shipping company allegedly involved in the import scheme.

The AGO named Riza as a suspect in July over alleged money laundering, after he ignored three summons from the office. He is also under investigation for conspiring with executives at Pertamina and its subsidiaries to manipulate a lease agreement for a fuel terminal at Merak Port in Banten.

Dubbed the “gasoline godfather”, Riza has long been a dominant player in the country’s oil and gas industry.

Immigration and Corrections Minister Agus Andrianto said at the time that Riza was thought to be living in Malaysia after fleeing Indonesia during the AGO’s first wave of arrests in February.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim acknowledged that he knew and had met Riza, but stressed that his government would not interfere in any ongoing legal procedures, Tempo.co reported in July.

“Let the legal process in Indonesia run its course,” Anwar said on July 29 in Jakarta, during a meeting with chief editors of Indonesian media outlets.

Riza was with the Malaysian premier during a visit with Sultan Sallehuddin of Kedah state on Oct. 2, 2022, which was later posted to the official Instagram account of the Kedah Royal Family.

While the purpose of the meeting was not disclosed, some observers saw it as an attempt by Riza to secure management rights for a rare earth mine in Kedah, which Anwar has dismissed.

“I was given the opportunity to meet Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, and my friend [Riza] was with me at the palace,” Anwar told reporters after an event in Kuala Lumpur suburb Bangsar on Aug. 4, 2023, as quoted by independent news portal Free Malaysia Today.

“I don’t want to associate this issue with anything other than that,” adding that no discussions on rare earth mining took place during the meeting with the Kedah sultan.

The management of rare earth elements has sparked intense debate in Malaysia, where the federal government and the Kedah state administration were locked in a dispute over control of the lucrative mine in 2023. (dds)

(Pertamina/file)
Politics

Police requests Interpol Red Notice for oil tycoon Riza Chalid
Fed up: Civil society activists and university students hold a banner that reads “Police reform“ (left) and “People's killer“ on Nov. 28, 2024, during a protest in front of the Central Java Police station in Semarang.
Archipelago

Police pledge transparency in investigation of student's death during protest
Police fire tear gas to disperse demonstrators during a protest on Aug. 29 against the Mobile Brigade Corps (Brimbob), after the death of a motorbike taxi driver the previous night, in front of the governor's residence in Surabaya.
Politics

Prabowo to issue decree for police reform soon

(From left to right) Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Djamari Chaniago, National Nutrition Agency (BGN) deputy head Nanik Sudaryati Deyang, Youth and Sports Minister Erick Thohir, Presidential Chief of Staff M. Qodari, special presidential adviser for public order and safety and police reform Ahmad Dofiri and Government Communications Office (GCO) head Angga Raka Prabowo attends the inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on Sept. 17, 2025.
Politics

Reshuffle sees Prabowo, allies close ranks
Displaced Palestinians move with their belongings southwards on a road in the Nuseirat refugee camp area in the central Gaza Strip following renewed Israeli evacuation orders for Gaza City on September 16, 2025.
Editorial

OIC’s same old song
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo talks during a livestreamed press briefing after the monthly Board of Governors meeting in June.
Regulations

BI surprises with third consecutive rate cut as Fed move looms

The Jakarta Post
