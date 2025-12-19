Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Members of the ruling coalition are open to President Prabowo Subianto’s suggestion of scrapping the prevailing direct elections for regional heads, despite strong opposition from pro-democracy advocates who warned that would undercut democratic accountability and risk reversing hard-won reforms.
olitical parties behind President Prabowo Subianto’s administration are open to his suggestion of scrapping the current system of direct elections for regional heads, despite strong opposition from pro-democracy advocates who warned that it would undercut democratic accountability and risk reversing hard-won reforms.
Prabowo has reignited debate over how the country chooses governors, mayors and regents after he, in a Golkar Party anniversary event earlier this month, told leaders of coalition parties to “be bold” in considering ditching direct regional head elections.
Returning to the old indirect polling in place during the authoritarian New Order regime, when governors, regents and mayors were selected by regional legislatures (DPRDs), would cut wasteful spending and curb vote buying, according to the President.
His suggestion came ahead of deliberations on amendment to election laws in the House of Representatives next year, with lawmakers planning to introduce sweeping changes to regional, legislative and presidential elections.
Most political parties in the government-controlled House signaled their willingness to revisit the current direct regional elections, citing their shared concerns over the financial burden the system places on both the government and the candidates, as well as its role in fostering vote-buying.
National Awakening Party (PKB) politician Muhammad Khozin told The Jakarta Post that his party was open to shifting from the current direct regional elections, arguing that indirect elections could preserve democratic principles while reducing political cost.
While acknowledging that every system has its pros and cons, Khozin said his party favored “a system with fewer drawbacks”, asserting that indirect polling would be less prone to vote-buying than direct elections.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.