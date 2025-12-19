Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections

A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows a ballot to witnesses on Dec. 5, 2024, during the vote tabulation of the revote for the Central Sulawesi gubernatorial election in Palu. (Antara/Basri Marzuki)

Members of the ruling coalition are open to President Prabowo Subianto’s suggestion of scrapping the prevailing direct elections for regional heads, despite strong opposition from pro-democracy advocates who warned that would undercut democratic accountability and risk reversing hard-won reforms.

P olitical parties behind President Prabowo Subianto’s administration are open to his suggestion of scrapping the current system of direct elections for regional heads, despite strong opposition from pro-democracy advocates who warned that it would undercut democratic accountability and risk reversing hard-won reforms.

Prabowo has reignited debate over how the country chooses governors, mayors and regents after he, in a Golkar Party anniversary event earlier this month, told leaders of coalition parties to “be bold” in considering ditching direct regional head elections.

Returning to the old indirect polling in place during the authoritarian New Order regime, when governors, regents and mayors were selected by regional legislatures (DPRDs), would cut wasteful spending and curb vote buying, according to the President.

His suggestion came ahead of deliberations on amendment to election laws in the House of Representatives next year, with lawmakers planning to introduce sweeping changes to regional, legislative and presidential elections.

Most political parties in the government-controlled House signaled their willingness to revisit the current direct regional elections, citing their shared concerns over the financial burden the system places on both the government and the candidates, as well as its role in fostering vote-buying.

National Awakening Party (PKB) politician Muhammad Khozin told The Jakarta Post that his party was open to shifting from the current direct regional elections, arguing that indirect elections could preserve democratic principles while reducing political cost.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

While acknowledging that every system has its pros and cons, Khozin said his party favored “a system with fewer drawbacks”, asserting that indirect polling would be less prone to vote-buying than direct elections.