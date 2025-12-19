TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Democracy’s slippery slope
Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Southern Indonesia brace for floods, extreme weather as cyclone threat looms

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Democracy’s slippery slope
Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Southern Indonesia brace for floods, extreme weather as cyclone threat looms

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections

Members of the ruling coalition are open to President Prabowo Subianto’s suggestion of scrapping the prevailing direct elections for regional heads, despite strong opposition from pro-democracy advocates who warned that would undercut democratic accountability and risk reversing hard-won reforms.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, December 19, 2025 Published on Dec. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-12-18T18:26:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows a ballot to witnesses on Dec. 5, 2024, during the vote tabulation of the revote for the Central Sulawesi gubernatorial election in Palu. A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows a ballot to witnesses on Dec. 5, 2024, during the vote tabulation of the revote for the Central Sulawesi gubernatorial election in Palu. (Antara/Basri Marzuki)

P

olitical parties behind President Prabowo Subianto’s administration are open to his suggestion of scrapping the current system of direct elections for regional heads, despite strong opposition from pro-democracy advocates who warned that it would undercut democratic accountability and risk reversing hard-won reforms.

Prabowo has reignited debate over how the country chooses governors, mayors and regents after he, in a Golkar Party anniversary event earlier this month, told leaders of coalition parties to “be bold” in considering ditching direct regional head elections.

Returning to the old indirect polling in place during the authoritarian New Order regime, when governors, regents and mayors were selected by regional legislatures (DPRDs), would cut wasteful spending and curb vote buying, according to the President.

His suggestion came ahead of deliberations on amendment to election laws in the House of Representatives next year, with lawmakers planning to introduce sweeping changes to regional, legislative and presidential elections.

Most political parties in the government-controlled House signaled their willingness to revisit the current direct regional elections, citing their shared concerns over the financial burden the system places on both the government and the candidates, as well as its role in fostering vote-buying.

National Awakening Party (PKB) politician Muhammad Khozin told The Jakarta Post that his party was open to shifting from the current direct regional elections, arguing that indirect elections could preserve democratic principles while reducing political cost.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

While acknowledging that every system has its pros and cons, Khozin said his party favored “a system with fewer drawbacks”, asserting that indirect polling would be less prone to vote-buying than direct elections.

Popular

Democracy’s slippery slope

Democracy’s slippery slope
Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China

Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

Related Articles

Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections

Golkar’s proposal for permanent coalition backfires

Analysis: Prabowo's sluggish response to devastating Sumatra floods

Related Article

Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections

Golkar’s proposal for permanent coalition backfires

Analysis: Prabowo's sluggish response to devastating Sumatra floods

Prabowo threatens to ‘freeze’ Customs as smuggling cases mount

Democrats sweep first major elections of second Trump term

Popular

Democracy’s slippery slope

Democracy’s slippery slope
Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China

Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%

More in Indonesia

 View more
A woman stands by the collapsed wall of her house on Dec. 16, 2025, after flooding in Batuan village, Gianyar, Bali. Flooding triggered by heavy rain in the tourist area on Monday also damaged a motorcycle and a car and injured one person.
Archipelago

Cyclone warning prompts Bali to step up flood mitigation efforts
People rest inside a warehouse on Dec. 7, 2025, being used as a temporary shelter following flash floods in Batang Toru, South Tapanuli, North Sumatra.
Archipelago

Medan cancels New Year’s Eve celebrations after public backlash
Pedestrians walk past activists taking part in a sit-in on Dec. 10, 2024, to raise awareness of gender-based violence in Jakarta
Jakarta

Online abuse tops violence against women in Greater Jakarta

Highlight
A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows a ballot to the witnesses during the vote tabulation of the revote for Central Sulawesi gubernatorial election in Palu, Central Sulawesi on Dec. 5, 2024. The revote was held due to technical errors committed by the KPPS during the manual vote tabulation for the voting day of the simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27.
Politics

Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections
Flowers are placed outside the lifeguard tower at the Bondi Pavillion in memory of the victims of a shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydney on December 15, 2025. A father-and-son team toting long-barreled guns shot and killed 15 people including a 10-year-old girl at Sydney's Bondi Beach on December 14, with authorities labelling it an antisemitic terrorist attack on a Jewish festival.
Editorial

Anti-Semitic terrorism
Pekerja menyelesaikan produksi produk fesyen di Pabrik Tekstil Tectona di Pameungpeuk, Kabupaten Bandung, Jawa Barat, Rabu (29/10/2025). Badan Komunikasi Pemerintah mencatat ekspor produk ekonomi kreatif tumbuh jauh lebih dari target ditopang oleh ekspor produk fesyen dengan total ekspor produk ekonomi kreatif menembus 12,89 miliar dolar ASr atau mencapai 104 persen dari target tahun ini. ANTARA FOTO/Raisan Al Farisi/nz Workers complete production of fashion products at the Tectona Textile Factory in Pameungpeuk, Bandung Regency, West Java, Wednesday (10/29/2025). The Government Communications Agency noted that exports of creative economy products grew far beyond the target, supported by fashion exports, with total exports of creative economy products reaching US$12.89 billion, or 104 percent of this year's target.
Regulations

Proposed minimum wage hike rattles employers, falls short for unions

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Assange files complaint against Nobel Foundation over Machado win
Companies

Toyota to import US-made cars after Trump complaint
Economy

Revenue slump pushes fiscal deficit wider in November
Regulations

EU countries approve year-long delay to deforestation law
Economy

Construction begins on 541-kilometer gas pipeline in Sumatra
Archipelago

Cyclone warning prompts Bali to step up flood mitigation efforts
Archipelago

Medan cancels New Year’s Eve celebrations after public backlash
Economy

US consumer inflation cools unexpectedly in November
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.