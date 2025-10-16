Defense Minister Sjafrie hosts NasDem chair Paloh, plans to meet PKS leader

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) and NasDem Party chair Surya Paloh (right) greet journalists upon walking to a meeting room at the Defense Ministry's office in Jakarta on Oct. 15, 2025. The minister hosted the politician-cum-businessman to talk about matters pertaining to the nation's stability and sovereignty, he said after the meeting. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

After a meeting with NasDem Party chair Surya Paloh, Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin told reporters he received several suggestions from the politician-cum-businessman in maintaining national stability and protecting the country’s sovereignty.

D efense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin is playing host to leaders and senior politicians of political parties, part of what he calls an effort to strengthen ties and synergy with all the nation’s components.

On Wednesday, he held a meeting with NasDem Party chair Surya Paloh at the ministry’s headquarters in Jakarta.

Speaking after the one-hour meeting, Sjafrie described the event as part of the ministry’s outreach to politicians in a bid to “maintain national stability” and “protect the country’s sovereignty”, which is under the purview of his office.

“I was reinforced in my duty as a national policymaker for stability, and Pak Surya Paloh gave informal suggestions but full of commitment to nationalism and patriotism,” Sjafrie said during a press briefing after the meeting, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Until recently, the task of dealing with leaders of political parties was handled by the coordinating political and security affairs minister. But in recent weeks, Sjafrie has stepped up to handle the work, following the sacking of coordinating politics minister Budi Gunawan from the position in early September.

Budi was dismissed for bungling the response to nationwide unrest in late August, following the death of online motorcycle transportation driver Affan Kurniawan during an anti-government protest in Jakarta.

To replace Budi, a retired police general who was formerly a chief of the National Intelligence Agency (BIN) and a confidant of former president Megawati Soekarnoputri, President Prabowo Subianto installed 76-year-old Gen. (ret) Djamari Chaniago.