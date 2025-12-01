TheJakartaPost

Indonesia’s deepest multi-level MRT tunnel set to connect Kota Tua by 2029

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, December 1, 2025

Workers walk at the construction site of the Jakarta MRT Phase 2A CP202 project in Jakarta, on Thursday, Nov. 27. Construction of the Sawah Besar Station, which adopts a transit-oriented development (TOD) concept, has reached 60.2 percent and is targeted for completion and operation in 2029. Workers walk at the construction site of the Jakarta MRT Phase 2A CP202 project in Jakarta, on Thursday, Nov. 27. Construction of the Sawah Besar Station, which adopts a transit-oriented development (TOD) concept, has reached 60.2 percent and is targeted for completion and operation in 2029. (The Jakarta Post/Iqro Rinaldi)

B

uried around 28 meters below Jakarta’s busiest corridors, the country’s deepest multi-level tunnel is expected to open by end of 2029 and restore much-needed connectivity to historical Kota Tua’s museums and colonial landmarks.

The deep-level structure forms part of a currently developing northbound Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) corridor that will link the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta to Kota Tua, once the thriving downtown of the capital of the Dutch East Indies.

The 5.8 kilometer route, funded by a Rp 25.3 trillion (US$1.51 billion) loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), includes seven underground stations namely Thamrin, Monas, Harmoni, Sawah Besar, Mangga Besar, Glodok and Kota. 

The Sawah Besar and Mangga Besar stations, developed under contract package CP202, will become the country’s first stations to incorporate a multi-level stack tunnel.

“This may become the deepest railway station we’ve ever built,” MRT Jakarta project management head Sony Desta said during a recent visit to the construction site of Sawah Besar Station. 

Read also: KAI reshuffles KCI leadership amid viral missing tumbler uproar

He highlighted the “unique” challenges posed by the terrain, as the two stations are being constructed directly beneath Jl. Gajah Mada and Jl. Hayam Wuruk, streets characterized by extremely limited space and dense clusters of old buildings. 

Workers walk at the construction site of the Jakarta MRT Phase 2A CP202 project in Jakarta, on Thursday, Nov. 27. Construction of the Sawah Besar Station, which adopts a transit-oriented development (TOD) concept, has reached 60.2 percent and is targeted for completion and operation in 2029.
Jakarta

Indonesia’s deepest multi-level MRT tunnel set to connect Kota Tua by 2029
