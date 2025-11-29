KAI reshuffles KCI leadership amid viral missing tumbler uproar

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
tate-owned railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) has replaced the president director of its commuter rail subsidiary, PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia (KCI), amid public scrutiny over how it handled a viral incident involving a missing tumbler on a commuter train.
Asdo Artriviyanto, who had held the post since May 2023, was replaced by Mochamad Purnomosidi, formerly executive vice president at the Greater Jakarta light rail transit (LRT Jabodebek). KCI Corporate Secretary VP Karina Amanda confirmed the leadership change, which went into effect on Thursday.
The shake-up has also affected two other senior positions, with Director of Operations and Marketing Broel Rizal replaced by Heri Siswanto, and Director of Finance and Administration Rahim Ramdhani succeeded by Nugroho Dwi Sasongko.
Karina, however, dismissed speculation that the restructuring was connected to the missing tumbler incident involving 21-year-old passenger service officer Argi Budiansyah.
Reports had circulated that Argi was fired after a commuter reported a missing tumbler, commonly used to store beverages, sparking outrage on social media over the company’s handling of the situation. Many argued that commuters should also be responsible for their own belongings, calling the firing unnecessary and excessive.
“We would like to clarify that this change is not related to the recent incident of a passenger’s lost item. This is just a routine rotation,” Karina said.
