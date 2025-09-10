Power consolidation in motion behind cabinet shake-up

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Prabowo Subianto’s cabinet shake-up, coming after weeklong protests viewed as the toughest test of his presidency so far, signaled the start of his bid to reconsolidate power by replacing underperforming ministers in key government posts and programs with longtime loyalists, analysts said.
At a ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, Prabowo dismissed five ministers and brought in three definite replacements, while also creating a new portfolio and its deputy ministership.
Among those who were removed are cooperatives minister Budi Arie Setiadi and coordinating politics and security minister Budi Gunawan.
Then-cooperatives deputy minister Ferry Juliantono was promoted to minister replacing Budi Arie, while Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin broke the news on Tuesday that he has been named as the interim coordinating security minister.
The President on Monday also appointed Haj Organizing Agency (BP Haji) chair Mochamad Irfan Yusuf and deputy chair Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak as minister and deputy minister of the newly created Haj and Umrah Ministry.
While the cabinet reshuffle came amid heightened public calls for widespread reform, analyst Yoes Kenawas said the shake-up was less about fulfilling these demands and reflected more of Prabowo’s bid to oust those he viewed as underperforming and installing trusted allies in their stead.
“This is most obvious in [former coordinating security minister] Budi Gunawan’s case. While the Palace denied that Budi was removed over Prabowo’s dissatisfaction with his handling of the recent protests, Sjafrie’s appointment suggests otherwise,” Yoes said on Tuesday.
