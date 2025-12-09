TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia
Indonesia aims for top three at SEA Games as govt promises bigger cash prize
Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer
Avatar 3 aims to become end-of-year blockbuster

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia
Indonesia aims for top three at SEA Games as govt promises bigger cash prize
Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer
Avatar 3 aims to become end-of-year blockbuster

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

NU in deadlock over Yahya chairmanship

Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) remains divided over the chairmanship of Yahya Cholil Staquf, whose position is still in limbo following the latest meeting between its supreme council and senior clerics.

Radhiyya Indra and Wahyoe Boediwardhana (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta/Jombang
Tue, December 9, 2025 Published on Dec. 8, 2025 Published on 2025-12-08T16:11:45+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Yahya Cholil Staquf, chairman of Nahdlatul Ulama's (NU) central board, delivers a speech on Sept. 4, 2023, during the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Jakarta. Yahya Cholil Staquf, chairman of Nahdlatul Ulama's (NU) central board, delivers a speech on Sept. 4, 2023, during the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

N

ahdlatul Ulama (NU) remains divided over the chairmanship of Yahya Cholil Staquf, with supreme council members reaffirming his dismissal while senior clerics rejected it in the latest internal meeting.

NU executives, advisory board members and senior clerics gathered on Saturday at the group’s Tebuireng Islamic boarding school in Jombang, East Java, to discuss the power struggle in the country’s largest Muslim organization.

Saturday’s forum also invited and was attended by members of NU supreme council Syuriah, who on Nov. 20 gave Yahya an ultimatum to resign or be dismissed for his invitation to a pro-Israel speaker for an internal event in August and alleged financial mismanagement of the NU executive board.

Yahya refused to stand down, prompting the council to dismiss Yahya from his chairmanship through a circular on Nov. 26 though most NU executives rejected the ouster on the grounds that it was “not in accordance with the organization's bylaws”.

One of Syuriah representatives attending the forum in Jombang, Mohammad Nuh, a former education minister, said on Saturday that the meeting served as a good medium for reconciliation but insisted that the supreme council remained NU’s highest leadership and that its decision to oust Yahya remained sound.

“Any ideas for [reconciliation] is welcome, but there’s an institution that makes those decisions in the organization,” Nuh said, as quoted from NU’s webpage. “The final decision must go through the mechanism [in the council] because this is an organizational issue.”

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Nuh said that Yahya’s dismissal did “not stem from personal disputes”, in an apparent response to widespread rumors on social media that Yahya’s ouster also concerned NU’s handling of state-owned mining concessions.

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia

Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia
Indonesia aims for top three at SEA Games as govt promises bigger cash prize

Indonesia aims for top three at SEA Games as govt promises bigger cash prize

Related Articles

NU internal rift deepens as Yahya rejects dismissal

NU’s Israel debacle intensifies as Yahya, supporters push back

NU supreme leader tells Yahya to resign over pro-Israel speaker

Related Article

NU internal rift deepens as Yahya rejects dismissal

NU’s Israel debacle intensifies as Yahya, supporters push back

NU supreme leader tells Yahya to resign over pro-Israel speaker

NU asks Yahya Staquf to resign over invitation to pro-Israeli speaker

Cambodia, Thailand trade accusations of fresh border clashes

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia

Why rules of corporate reputation are still ignored in Indonesia
Indonesia aims for top three at SEA Games as govt promises bigger cash prize

Indonesia aims for top three at SEA Games as govt promises bigger cash prize

More in Indonesia

 View more
Runners participate in the 2024 Siksorogo Lawu Ultra trail race
Archipelago

Two runners die in Mount Lawu extreme trail run
The National Monument (Monas) is seen in the haze caused by the air pollution in Jakarta on August 16, 2023.
Jakarta

Air pollution blamed for nearly 2 million respiratory infections in Jakarta
Yahya Cholil Staquf, chairman of Nahdlatul Ulama's (NU) central board, delivers a speech on Sept. 4, 2023, during the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Jakarta.
Politics

NU in deadlock over Yahya chairmanship

Highlight
This picture shows an aerial view of members of Indonesia's Mobile Brigade Corps deploying Sumatran elephants to help clear tree debris following flash floods in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya district, Aceh, on December 8, 2025. Officials in flood-hit parts of Indonesia reported shortages of food, shelter, and medicine as the death toll reached 950 on December 8 following weeks of heavy rain.
Archipelago

Calls grow for Indonesia to accept foreign disaster aid
Water crisis: Residents wash clothes and bathe in a drainage ditch on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra. A week after landslides and floods hit the area, locals still have no access to clean water and are forced to use ditch water for their daily needs.
Editorial

Save our forest, save our soul
Hot topic: A furnace operates at the nickel smelting facility belonging to PT VDNI on the Morosi industrial estate in Konawe, Southeast Sulawesi on Sept. 9, 2022. The company processes nickel to produce stainless steel.
Economy

Cash for Krakatau Steel just first step in govt push for self-sufficiency

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Warner Bros fight heats up with $108 billion hostile bid from Paramount
Academia

Indonesia’s missing maritime holding: Turning seafaring identity into industrial power
Markets

Asian stocks slip as nervy markets wait for Fed
Academia

Deforestation turns cyclonic storms into likely recurring tragedies
Archipelago

Two runners die in Mount Lawu extreme trail run
Jakarta

Air pollution blamed for nearly 2 million respiratory infections in Jakarta
Politics

NU in deadlock over Yahya chairmanship
Academia

The Sumatra disaster will increase our fiscal risk
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

NU in deadlock over Yahya chairmanship

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.