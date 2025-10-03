TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Gerindra dominates SOE commissioner seats, survey shows

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, October 3, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto, who also serves as the chairman of Gerindra, is seen on a large screen as he speaks during the party's 17th anniversary in Bogor, West Java, on Feb. 15, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto, who also serves as the chairman of Gerindra, is seen on a large screen as he speaks during the party's 17th anniversary in Bogor, West Java, on Feb. 15, 2025. (AFP/Aditya Aji)

T

he dominance of politically connected figures in state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is again under scrutiny after a survey revealed that one-third of commissioner seats are held by political appointees, many linked to President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra party.

The survey, conducted by Transparency International Indonesia (TII) from Aug. 13 to Sept. 25, found that nearly 165 of the 652 commissioner positions in SOEs are held by individuals with political backgrounds. Of these 104 are affiliated with political parties and 61 are non-party volunteers who supported Prabowo’s presidential campaign.

Among the party-linked commissioners, Gerindra, which is cofounded and now led by Prabowo, has nominated 48.6 percent of the seats, far outpacing other parties in the ruling coalition.

Following Gerindra, the Democratic Party occupies 9.2 percent of commissioner posts, Golkar holds 8.3 percent, and the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only de facto opposition party, National Mandate Party (PAN) and the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) each represent 5.5 percent.

The survey also mapped the broader makeup of SOE commissioners: 174 were identified as bureaucrats, 165 as political figures, 133 as professionals, 35 with military backgrounds, 29 from security and law enforcement, 15 academics, 10 from mass organizations and one former high-ranking government official.

TII secretary-general Danang Widoyoko criticized the “patronage politics” that has long shaped the composition of SOE boards, noting that such practices undermine the effectiveness and professionalism of these institutions.

President Prabowo Subianto, who also serves as the chairman of Gerindra, is seen on a large screen as he speaks during the party's 17th anniversary in Bogor, West Java, on Feb. 15, 2025.
Gerindra dominates SOE commissioner seats, survey shows
Members of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) carry a relative of the victim of a collapsed building, after a hall collapsed while students were praying at the Al-Khoziny Islamic boarding school on Sept. 29, in Sidoarjo, East Java, Oct.1, 2025.
'It seems impossible': Mother's hope for son's life dims after boarding school collapse
Members of Diponegoro University's Medicine School Student Executive Body (BEM) hold a vigil on Sept. 2, 2024, to commemorate a medical resident who committed suicide, allegedly as the result of bullying, at the campus in Semarang, Central Java.
Court hands down lenient sentences in Undip medical bullying case

Free ailment: A woman watches over her son on Oct. 2, 2025, at Lubuk Basung Regional General Hospital in Agam, West Sumatra, where he is receiving treatment for a foodborne illness allegedly contracted after consuming food provided through the free nutritious meal program. According to official data as of on Oct. 1, at least 86 students in Lubuk Basung are believed to have gotten ill from eating free meals distributed via the nationwide program, prompting local authorities to issue an “extraordinary incident” (KLB) alert.
Government suspends operations of ‘problematic’ free meals kitchens
Global goodwill: President Prabowo Subianto (center), accompanied by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (third left), Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (left) and several other Red and White cabinet members, responds questions raised by journalists in a press conference shortly after he arrives at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on Saturday. Prabowo returned home after attending the United Nations General As- sembly in New York and making state visits to Japan, Canada, and the Netherlands.
The palace’s press restriction
Employees selling snacks, coffee, and oil in front of a Shell petrol station in Jakarta wait for customers amid the gasoline shortages on Sept. 19, 2025.
Fuel retailers reject Pertamina's offers amid stock crunch

RI chides EU over refusal to accept WTO biofuel ruling
Gerindra dominates SOE commissioner seats, survey shows
Layered taxes undercut RI’s downstream ambitions, ministry says
Synagogue attack shocks Manchester Jewish community
The unbreakable Indonesia-India bond
'It seems impossible': Mother's hope for son's life dims after boarding school collapse
How to explain US’ 4 percent growth and no jobs
More rallies in Morocco day after three protesters die
