TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Democracy’s slippery slope
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%
Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Democracy’s slippery slope
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China
Businesses project 2026 growth at no more than 5.4%
Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Online abuse tops violence against women in Greater Jakarta

The Jakarta chapter of the Legal Aid Foundation of the Indonesian Women’s Association for Justice (LBH APIK Jakarta) received 1,212 reports of violence cases throughout 2025, a 60-percent increase compared to the previous year.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, December 19, 2025 Published on Dec. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-12-18T16:30:02+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Pedestrians walk past activists taking part in a sit-in on Dec. 10, 2024, to raise awareness of gender-based violence in Jakarta Pedestrians walk past activists taking part in a sit-in on Dec. 10, 2024, to raise awareness of gender-based violence in Jakarta (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

V

iolence against women in Greater Jakarta, particularly gender-based abuse happening in online spaces and criminalization against women has been increasing in the past year, according to the Jakarta chapter of the Legal Aid Foundation of the Indonesian Women’s Association for Justice (LBH APIK Jakarta).

Throughout 2025, the legal aid group, which focuses on advocating for women’s rights, received and assisted 1,212 cases, marking a 60-percent increase in complaints compared to the previous year.

Based on community reports in Jakarta and the surrounding areas of Bogor, Depok and Bekasi municipalities in West Java as well Tangerang city in Banten, the most common cases involved online-based violence, totaling 319 cases. The figure rose from just 16 cases reported last year.

Among the types of online violence reported to LBH APIK Jakarta were threatening and actually spreading sexually explicit content, the threatening of physical violence, illegal recording, stalking and doxing.

After online violence, domestic violence was the second most reported to the group, with 297 cases. Taking the form of psychological and physical abuse, most victims reported experiencing more than one type of ill treatments at the same time.

Meanwhile, the number of sexual violence cases reached 166, mostly involving physical abuse against adult women, along with eight cases of child rape and three cases of sexual harassment against children.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“This number of sexual violence cases is particularly high,” said LBH APIK Jakarta lawyer Said Niam said at the report’s launch on Dec. 10, “especially after the enactment of the Sexual Violence Eradicaiton Law, which has failed to curb the trend and cases continue to rise each year.”

Popular

Democracy’s slippery slope

Democracy’s slippery slope
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow

Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China

Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China

Related Articles

Civic coalition slams online assault against critics

Over 1.4m vehicles depart Greater Jakarta on 'mudik': Jasa Marga

Govt signs child protection regulation with age limit for social media

Related Article

Civic coalition slams online assault against critics

Over 1.4m vehicles depart Greater Jakarta on 'mudik': Jasa Marga

Govt signs child protection regulation with age limit for social media

Where is megapolitan Jakarta heading with its floods?

RI divorces on the rise amid rampant domestic abuse

Popular

Democracy’s slippery slope

Democracy’s slippery slope
Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow

Palm oil expansion in Papua raises eyebrow
Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China

Indonesia sends first direct shipment of frozen durian to China

More in Indonesia

 View more
Muslims gather around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine located in the Great Mosque of Mecca, to pray on June 1, 2025, during the annual haj to the holy city in Saudi Arabia.
Society

Govt finalizes land acquisition for haj village in Mecca
A woman stands by the collapsed wall of her house on Dec. 16, 2025, after flooding in Batuan village, Gianyar, Bali. Flooding triggered by heavy rain in the tourist area on Monday also damaged a motorcycle and a car and injured one person.
Archipelago

Cyclone warning prompts Bali to step up flood mitigation efforts
People rest inside a warehouse on Dec. 7, 2025, being used as a temporary shelter following flash floods in Batang Toru, South Tapanuli, North Sumatra.
Archipelago

Medan cancels New Year’s Eve celebrations after public backlash

Highlight
A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows a ballot to the witnesses during the vote tabulation of the revote for Central Sulawesi gubernatorial election in Palu, Central Sulawesi on Dec. 5, 2024. The revote was held due to technical errors committed by the KPPS during the manual vote tabulation for the voting day of the simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27.
Politics

Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections
Flowers are placed outside the lifeguard tower at the Bondi Pavillion in memory of the victims of a shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydney on December 15, 2025. A father-and-son team toting long-barreled guns shot and killed 15 people including a 10-year-old girl at Sydney's Bondi Beach on December 14, with authorities labelling it an antisemitic terrorist attack on a Jewish festival.
Editorial

Anti-Semitic terrorism
Pekerja menyelesaikan produksi produk fesyen di Pabrik Tekstil Tectona di Pameungpeuk, Kabupaten Bandung, Jawa Barat, Rabu (29/10/2025). Badan Komunikasi Pemerintah mencatat ekspor produk ekonomi kreatif tumbuh jauh lebih dari target ditopang oleh ekspor produk fesyen dengan total ekspor produk ekonomi kreatif menembus 12,89 miliar dolar ASr atau mencapai 104 persen dari target tahun ini. ANTARA FOTO/Raisan Al Farisi/nz Workers complete production of fashion products at the Tectona Textile Factory in Pameungpeuk, Bandung Regency, West Java, Wednesday (10/29/2025). The Government Communications Agency noted that exports of creative economy products grew far beyond the target, supported by fashion exports, with total exports of creative economy products reaching US$12.89 billion, or 104 percent of this year's target.
Regulations

Proposed minimum wage hike rattles employers, falls short for unions

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Indonesia eyes to clinch US tariff deal in a fortnight
Society

Govt finalizes land acquisition for haj village in Mecca
Americas

Trump says he is not ruling out war with Venezuela
Europe

Assange files complaint against Nobel Foundation over Machado win
Companies

Toyota to import US-made cars after Trump complaint
Economy

Revenue slump pushes fiscal deficit wider in November
Regulations

EU countries approve year-long delay to deforestation law
Economy

Construction begins on 541-kilometer gas pipeline in Sumatra
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Online abuse tops violence against women in Greater Jakarta

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.