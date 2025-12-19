Online abuse tops violence against women in Greater Jakarta

Pedestrians walk past activists taking part in a sit-in on Dec. 10, 2024, to raise awareness of gender-based violence in Jakarta (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

The Jakarta chapter of the Legal Aid Foundation of the Indonesian Women’s Association for Justice (LBH APIK Jakarta) received 1,212 reports of violence cases throughout 2025, a 60-percent increase compared to the previous year.

V iolence against women in Greater Jakarta, particularly gender-based abuse happening in online spaces and criminalization against women has been increasing in the past year, according to the Jakarta chapter of the Legal Aid Foundation of the Indonesian Women’s Association for Justice (LBH APIK Jakarta).

Throughout 2025, the legal aid group, which focuses on advocating for women’s rights, received and assisted 1,212 cases, marking a 60-percent increase in complaints compared to the previous year.

Based on community reports in Jakarta and the surrounding areas of Bogor, Depok and Bekasi municipalities in West Java as well Tangerang city in Banten, the most common cases involved online-based violence, totaling 319 cases. The figure rose from just 16 cases reported last year.

Among the types of online violence reported to LBH APIK Jakarta were threatening and actually spreading sexually explicit content, the threatening of physical violence, illegal recording, stalking and doxing.

After online violence, domestic violence was the second most reported to the group, with 297 cases. Taking the form of psychological and physical abuse, most victims reported experiencing more than one type of ill treatments at the same time.

Meanwhile, the number of sexual violence cases reached 166, mostly involving physical abuse against adult women, along with eight cases of child rape and three cases of sexual harassment against children.

“This number of sexual violence cases is particularly high,” said LBH APIK Jakarta lawyer Said Niam said at the report’s launch on Dec. 10, “especially after the enactment of the Sexual Violence Eradicaiton Law, which has failed to curb the trend and cases continue to rise each year.”