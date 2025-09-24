Nadiem challenges suspect status in Chromebook graft case

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
ormer education minister Nadiem Makarim has filed a pretrial motion at the South Jakarta District Court to challenge his status as a suspect in an alleged graft case related to the procurement of Chromebook laptops at the then-education, culture, research and technology ministry between 2019 and 2022.
South Jakarta District Court spokesperson Rio Barten confirmed that Nadiem’s legal team submitted the motion on Tuesday, with the pretrial hearing scheduled for next week.
“The first hearing will take place on Friday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m.,” Rio told reporters on Tuesday, as quoted by Antara.
The motion was directed to the Attorney General’s Office (AGO), specifically its director for special crimes investigations (Jampidsus), and is registered under case number 119/Pid.Pra/2025/PN JKT.SEL, according to the court’s website.
Nadiem’s lawyer, Hana Pertiwi, said the motion contests the validity of the AGO’s decision to name the former minister as a suspect and his subsequent arrest on Sept. 4 over his alleged role in the procurement of Google Chromebook laptops for the school digitalization project during his tenure.
“The AGO’s decision to name Nadiem as a suspect does not have sufficient preliminary evidence, including an official audit of state losses from authorized institutions,” Hana said on Tuesday, as quoted by Kompas. She cited the Supreme Audit Board (BPK) and the Development Finance Comptroller (BPKP) as examples.
