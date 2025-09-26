‘CONTINUUM’: Tracing CAN’S Gallery’s journey from the periphery to the world

A journey that began in a quiet Jakarta neighborhood has carried CAN’S Gallery across continents and through decades: nurturing Indonesian artists, embracing new voices and celebrating a quarter-century of artistic evolution.

Carla Bianpoen

Contributor/Jakarta

When Inge Santoso and Tommy Sutomo started CAN’S Gallery, then known as Canna Gallery, in 2000, profit was never their priority.

“We wanted to share the rich expression and fascinating imaginations of talented artists whose works we have collected over the years,” Inge recalled in a recent interview.

Back then, their first home was in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, largely a business district where art and culture found little space. Yet CAN’S Gallery persisted, spotlighting artists and giving room for emerging talent. In tune with the spirit of the times, the founders renamed the space CAN’S Gallery and relocated to the former Borobudur Auction building in Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, where a larger venue allowed for a freer flow of visitors.

From there, the gallery took Indonesian artists to the world stage, ranging from showing at Art Paris to Art Dubai, Art Miami, Art Basel Hong Kong, CIGE Beijing and beyond.