TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Bali takes massive economic hit from worst flooding in years
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
New OJK regulation aims to ease MSME financing

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Bali takes massive economic hit from worst flooding in years
Taiwan raises alert over cancer-causing chemical in Indomie
New OJK regulation aims to ease MSME financing

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

How AI can revolutionize asset seizure, the fight against graft

The use of AI in asset forfeiture is already a reality in countries where advanced analytics are used to identify high-risk transactions and complex criminal networks.

Antonius Maria Laot Kian (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Yogyakarta
Tue, September 16, 2025 Published on Sep. 15, 2025 Published on 2025-09-15T12:39:19+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Former Bangka Belitung Islands energy and mineral resources agency heads Amir Syahbana (left) and Suranto Wibowo (right) sit in the defendants' chair at the Jakarta Corruption Court on July 31, 2024 during an indictment hearing pertaining to corruption in state-owned tin company PT Timah. Prosecutors charged the defendants, including a fellow former agency head Rusbani, of self-enrichment that caused Rp 300 trillion in state losses. Former Bangka Belitung Islands energy and mineral resources agency heads Amir Syahbana (left) and Suranto Wibowo (right) sit in the defendants' chair at the Jakarta Corruption Court on July 31, 2024 during an indictment hearing pertaining to corruption in state-owned tin company PT Timah. Prosecutors charged the defendants, including a fellow former agency head Rusbani, of self-enrichment that caused Rp 300 trillion in state losses. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

F

or the past five years, we have faced the painful reality that corruption is widespread in the country and the resulting state losses are astronomical. According to Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW), the number of corruption cases and suspects has been consistently increasing.

In 2023 alone, there were 791 cases involving 1,695 suspects, with total potential state losses reaching trillions of rupiah, including a single mega-scandal involving state tin producer PT Timah that cost the state up to Rp 300 trillion (US$18 billion).

Despite this rampant corruption, our efforts to recover state losses through asset forfeiture have been deeply disappointing. Corrupt officials' assets seem to have an invisible "shield" that makes them almost impossible to seize. This fundamental weakness stems from two persistent legal obstacles.

First, our current process is conviction-based, meaning we can only seize assets after a final and binding court verdict. This slow process gives corrupt officials ample time to hide or transfer their ill-gotten assets, often to foreign countries or into hard-to-trace digital forms.

Second, the sheer complexity of the burden of proof rests entirely on law enforcement, which must strictly prove that seized assets are a direct product of the crime, a monumental challenge when assets are commingled or converted. Even worse, we have not fully or optimally implemented Article 37 of the 2010 Money Laundering Law, which permits the reversal of the burden of proof.

Ratifying the long overdue asset forfeiture law bill is therefore a crucial step forward, as it aims to fix these weaknesses by adopting a nonconviction-based mechanism. However, the bill itself will face challenges. Implementing this new mechanism requires a robust legal framework to prevent misuse and protect human rights, especially property rights. The articles defining “assets suspected of originating from a criminal act” and the fair trial procedures must be incredibly precise.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Additionally, the bill does not explicitly address the unique challenges of asset forfeiture in the digital age, failing to accommodate new forms of wealth like crypto assets, blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This could create a new legal loophole as corrupt officials increasingly turn to technology to hide their gains. The articles defining forfeitable assets need to be expanded to explicitly include these new digital forms.

Popular

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?

Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Bali takes massive economic hit from worst flooding in years

Bali takes massive economic hit from worst flooding in years

Related Articles

Lawyer says Nadiem’s Chromebook project cleared in two state audits

Yaqut submits to second KPK grilling in haj quota probe

Emotional conviction and the reimagined social contract

Is today's AI boom bigger than the dotcom bubble?

Why agentic AI is the future of financial services in Indonesia

Related Article

Lawyer says Nadiem’s Chromebook project cleared in two state audits

Yaqut submits to second KPK grilling in haj quota probe

Emotional conviction and the reimagined social contract

Is today's AI boom bigger than the dotcom bubble?

Why agentic AI is the future of financial services in Indonesia

Popular

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line

Tangerang regency to build six MRT stations as part of East-West line
Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?

Rivers, rituals and rubbish: Can Bali stay beautiful?
Bali takes massive economic hit from worst flooding in years

Bali takes massive economic hit from worst flooding in years

More in Opinion

 View more
China's President Xi Jinping (center) attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin on Sept. 1, 2025, in this photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik.
Academia

Can China rewrite the rules of global governance?
Women attend a mass prayer on Aug. 14, 2025, at Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in provincial capital Banda Aceh to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Aceh peace agreement.
Academia

Aceh’s waqf experiment: When an age-old tradition powers a new economy
A health worker measures the height of a women participating in the free birthday health screening program at a community health center (Puskesmas) in Serang, Banten, on May 15, 2025.
Academia

Ovarian cancer, a silent and stealthy threat to women

Highlight
This aerial handout picture taken on December 22, 2024 and released on January 31, 2025 by Auriga Nusantara shows a general view of deforestation at an area on Gag Island in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua province.
Archipelago

Govt vows stricter oversight as Gag Nikel restarts Raja Ampat mine
Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul (left) looks on as he leaves parliament following the announcement he had won most votes from MPs to become Thailand's next prime minister in Bangkok on September 5, 2025.
Editorial

Thai military’s bad example
Workers at a mining site of PT Freeport Indonesia look at the Carstensz Pyramid in this undated photograph. The Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) has said that the US-based gold and copper miner has caused the state US$13 billion in losses from environmental damage. (thejakartapost.com/Nethy Dharma Somba)
Companies

Freeport workers still trapped as mine rescue enters second week

The Latest

 View more
Society

Former navy top brass warns on inflation of generals in TNI
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia calls for Israeli accountability amid Qatar strike outrage
Regulations

Indonesian bill will emphasize central bank's role supporting growth, lawmakers say
Economy

Bank execs ‘overwhelmed’ with $12b state cash injection
Consumer Insights

The rest of us: How Indonesians are trying to sleep better
Science & Tech

Southeast Asia's smoke-dried bodies could be world's 'oldest mummies': study
Economy

Shifting gear to growth with stability mode
Americas

Trump bringing $15 billion lawsuit against New York Times
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

How AI can revolutionize asset seizure, the fight against graft

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.