TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
IDX cuts IPO target to 45 newly listed companies this year

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
Pertamina to probe widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns linked to Pertalite
IDX cuts IPO target to 45 newly listed companies this year

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Beyond troops, building peace

Security has been defined through militaristic and state-centric approaches, often overlooking women’s unique experiences and contributions in times of conflict. 

Jaleswari Pramodhawardani (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, October 31, 2025 Published on Oct. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-10-30T15:16:58+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Police personnel part of a United Station peacekeeping force stand to attention during a ceremony commemorating the 78th National Police Day in Jakarta on July 1, 2024. Police personnel part of a United Station peacekeeping force stand to attention during a ceremony commemorating the 78th National Police Day in Jakarta on July 1, 2024. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

I

ndonesia’s vision to become a contributor to global peace is gaining ground. President Prabowo Subianto’s initiative to deploy 20,000 or more peacekeepers to conflict zones such as Gaza is a reaffirmation of Indonesia’s role on the world stage. 

It is an ambitious and commendable move, yet one that must be balanced with an inclusive, data-driven domestic transformation, fully aligned with the spirit of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security (WPS), which marks its 25th anniversary this Oct. 31.

The WPS agenda signifies a fundamental paradigm shift in diplomacy, security and development. Historically, security has been defined through militaristic and state-centric approaches, often overlooking women’s unique experiences and contributions in times of conflict. 

Resolution 1325 and its subsequent resolutions (such as 1820, 1888, 1889, and beyond) recognize that armed conflict affects women and men differently, and that women’s meaningful participation in all stages of peace processes, from prevention and mediation to resolution and post-conflict recovery, is essential for achieving sustainable peace.

In Indonesia, implementing the WPS agenda is profoundly relevant given our ethnic, religious and regional diversity, as well as our history of social conflict. Civil society organizations (CSOs) play a vital role in translating global WPS principles into locally grounded and practical contexts.

Yet paradoxically, global data shows that while Indonesia enjoys macro-level stability, gender-sensitive security lags behind. The 2024 Global Peace Index (GPI) ranks Indonesia 48th out of 163 countries, while the 2023/2024 WPS Index places us at 72nd out of 177. This gap underscores that our definition of security, anchored in military strength and diplomacy, has yet to fully embrace justice and women’s participation. Power structures shaping security policy remain centralized and male-dominated, failing to recognize women’s crucial grassroots roles.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Women’s participation in Indonesia’s formal security institutions remains minimal. Female personnel in the Indonesian Military (TNI) and the National Police are estimated to comprise only about 10 to 15 percent and 6 percent of the total. This is a stark reflection of women’s limited access to formal authority. Yet, field data and historical experience reveal women’s vital contributions.

Popular

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants

How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Related Articles

Beyond troops, building peace

Military Tribunal Law under fire for lenient TNI sentences

UK deploys small number of military officers to Israel following US request

Year zero

Indonesia in the Middle East

Related Article

Beyond troops, building peace

Military Tribunal Law under fire for lenient TNI sentences

UK deploys small number of military officers to Israel following US request

Year zero

Indonesia in the Middle East

Popular

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants

How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform

More in Opinion

 View more
Balinese farmers prepare rice seedlings for planting on Jan. 1, 2014, at a rice terrace in Jatiluwih village in Tabanan regency, Bali. The local farmers have for generations used a complex irrigation system called subak.
Academia

Heritage agriculture as a climate solution
People queue at an outlet of state-owned pawnshop Pegadaian in Semarang.
Academia

Pawnshop industry: Paving the way to an inclusive economy
Police personnel part of a United Station peacekeeping force stand to attention during a ceremony commemorating the 78th National Police Day in Jakarta on July 1, 2024.
Academia

Beyond troops, building peace

Highlight
US President Donald Trump (left) talks to China's President Xi Jinping as they shake hands after their talks at the Gimhae Air Base, located next to the Gimhae International Airport in Busan on October 30, 2025. US President Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping opened on October 30 their first face-to-face meeting in six years, seeking a truce to end a trade war that has roiled the world economy.
Asia and Pacific

Trump, Xi ease fight on tariffs, rare earths
Civil servants of the Banda Aceh Population and Civil Registry Agency helps citizens in making their e-ID cards at the agency's office in Banda Aceh, Aceh on March 3, 2025, the first working day during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.
Academia

Remote work dilemma
Workers participate on a rally in front of the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 28, 2025. During the protest, laborers demand a revision to the labor regulations and ways to ensure better work protection across the country.
Regulations

Govt, some unions want to narrow regional wage disparities

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Hyundai Motor keen to take part in Indonesian national car plan, ministry says
Companies

Freeport asks to restart operations at unaffected Papua mines
Academia

Heritage agriculture as a climate solution
Companies

BYD reports biggest quarterly profit fall in over four years
Americas

Trump stirs tensions with surprise nuclear test order
Academia

Pawnshop industry: Paving the way to an inclusive economy
Academia

Beyond troops, building peace
Academia

Microplastic rain: A call for responsible producers and good governance
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Beyond troops, building peace

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.