Six cops named suspects in fatal assault on debt collectors in Kalibata

People walk past a burned motorcycle on Dec. 12, 2025, following unrest in the Kalibata area of South Jakarta. Nine kiosks, six motorcycles and one car were set on fire by a mob, allegedly triggered by the assault of two debt collectors on Jl. Raya Kalibata a day earlier. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

Six police officers have been named suspects for assaulting two debt collectors to death in Kalibata area in South Jakarta last week, a fatal incident that reportedly triggered retaliatory mob violence on a nearby small market, inflicting financial losses on vendors.

S ix police officers have been named suspects for assaulting two debt collectors to death in Kalibata area in South Jakarta last week, a fatal incident reportedly incited a violent mob that burned and damaged a nearby small market and caused economic losses to vendors.

According to the Jakarta Police, the case began on Thursday afternoon when two debt collectors, identified only as MET and NAT, abruptly stopped an off-duty police officer on a motorcycle in front of the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery, near the market. They were believed to have attempted to repossess the motorcycle from the officer, a second brigadier assigned to the National Police headquarters’ service division (Yanma), identified only as AN, over an alleged loan default.

After a verbal altercation, AN later attacked MET and NAT. MET was found dead at the scene, while NAT was briefly hospitalized before being pronounced dead.

According to the police report, AN was accompanied by five other cops from Yanma, all with the ranks of either brigadier or second brigadier. It remains unclear how and when the five cops joined AN in assaulting the two debt collectors.

Later in the evening, some video footage went viral on the internet, showing angry mobs, believed to be fellow debt collectors, burning and damaging the nearby small market, an act widely seen as a misplaced revenge.

At least 14 stalls were damaged, two kiosks were burnt down and four cars, seven motorcycles and two homes were vandalized. Losses are estimated at Rp 1.2 billion (US$72,000), according to the police report.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

A seller in the area, Henny Maria, said on Friday that she was not aware of what was happening during the mob violence, saying that she had to bear the financial burden after her two stalls and one kiosk were heavily damaged that night.