Police’s crackdown on riot suspects slammed

Bali Police chief Insp. Gen. Daniel Adityajaya (center), general crimes director Comr. I Gede Adhi Mulyawarman (second left), spokesperson Comr. Ariasandy, cybercrimes director Comr. Ranefli Dian Candra (right) and medical division head Comr. dr. Komang Nurada Mahardana (left) display evidence and suspects arrested for allegedly inciting riots during a press briefing at the Bali Police headquarters in Denpasar, Bali on Sept. 16, 2025. The Bali Police arrested 14 people for alleged incitement and involvement in violent riots during anti-government protests in the region in late August. (Antara/Fikri Yusuf)

Nearly 1,000 people, including 200 children, were named as suspects by the National Police and its regional offices for alleged incitement and involvement in violent riots during the string of anti-government protests across the country from late August to early September.

T he police have named 959 people, including more than 200 children, as suspects for allegedly inciting riots during the wave of anti-government protests in late August, a staggering figure that prompted stern criticism against an overreach on security forces’ crackdown.

On Wednesday, the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) released its record of people arrested by national and regional security forces in 15 regions and named as suspects for allegedly inciting violent riots during protests between Aug. 25 and 31 in various places across the country.

The protests, which continued into early September, stemmed from public discontent over government officials’ insensitive remarks about economic hardships faced by the public. Peaceful demonstrations later escalated over police brutality following the killing of 21-year-old ojol (online motorcycle transportation driver) Affan Kurniawan, who died after being hit by a police tactical vehicle.

In a livestreamed press briefing on Wednesday, Bareskrim head Comr. Gen. Syahardiantono said the police named the 959 people as suspects for their alleged direct roles in arson and vandalism against public facilities and government buildings. Some were also suspected of provoking people online to join the riots.

“Mainly, the modus operandi in some cases was inciting and encouraging others to riot by posting posters on WhatsApp groups and live broadcasts on social media platforms,” Syahardiantono said.

He added some of the detainees were suspected of looting and burning buildings of regional representative councils (DPRD) and police stations in their areas.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

“Some [allegedly] made, carried, stored and used Molotov cocktails and other dangerous objects to carry out anarchic acts,” Syahardiantono said.