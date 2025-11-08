Police identify charred remains in Kwitang as missing protesters

An activist holds a poster showing Muhammad Farhan Hamid, a protester who went missing during a string of anti-government protests in Jakarta in late August, during a vigil on Sept. 30, 2025 in Bendungan Hilir, Central Jakarta, to commemorate the August protests which led to the deaths of at least 10 people. (Antara/Fauzan)

T he charred human remains found inside a building in Kwitang, Central Jakarta, set on fire during a series of protests in late August belong to two protesters who had been reported missing, according to the Jakarta Police.

The two protesters, Muhammad Farhan Hamid, 23, and Reno Syachputra Dewo, 24, were reported missing after they reportedly joined a protest on Aug. 29 outside the Jakarta Police’s Mobile Brigade (Brimob) headquarters in Kwitang. The protest erupted following the death of Affan Kurniawan, an online motorcycle transportation driver who was struck by a police tactical vehicle the previous night.

The identities of the charred bodies were confirmed following a series of forensic examinations of the remains, said Brig. Gen. Sumy Hastry Purwanti, head of National Police’s medical and health laboratory bureau (Labdokkes) on Friday.

The results of the examinations, which included analysis of the skull, pelvis and teeth, matched DNA samples from Farhan and Reno’s family members, who had filed missing persons reports with the police since the protest.

“We looked at several bones, including the skull, long bones and pelvis. There were no signs of blunt force trauma, injury or falls. Remains of the internal organs indicate that the cause of death was fire,” Sumy said during a press briefing at the National Police Hospital in Jakarta on Friday.

“As for the second [set of human remains], they were incomplete. The fragments of burned internal organs and a few bones were insufficient to assess any traces of trauma. Therefore, we can’t determine the cause of death,” she went on to say.

