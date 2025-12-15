TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
A look inside Olafur Eliasson’s ‘Curious Journey’ at Jakarta’s MACAN

A sweeping three-decade survey at Museum MACAN traces the Icelandic-Danish artist’s evolving engagement with perception, color and climate, inviting visitors to step into luminous, shifting worlds.

Carla Bianpoen  (Contributor)
Jakarta
Mon, December 15, 2025

'Wind writings and Sun drawing' (2023) by Olafur Eliasson, black acrylic ink on canvas, white acrylic ink on canvas, burned white paper on composite board, 140 cm each. 'Wind writings and Sun drawing' (2023) by Olafur Eliasson, black acrylic ink on canvas, white acrylic ink on canvas, burned white paper on composite board, 140 cm each. (Museum MACAN/Liandro Siringoringo)

mid the ongoing buzz around artificial intelligence, scientific innovation and a rapidly changing global art market, the arrival of Olafur Eliasson’s traveling retrospective Your Curious Journey at Jakarta’s Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Nusantara (MACAN) feels like a grounding force. The Icelandic-Danish artist, long recognized for fusing art, science and environmental inquiry, brings together works spanning 30 years, revealing how his ideas have expanded, deepened and adapted across time.

The exhibition includes both early investigations into perception and recent works addressing ecological fragility. Among the latter is The Last Seven Days of Glacier Ice, an arresting installation modeled from 3D scans of glacial fragments on Diamond Beach in Iceland, captured just before the ice vanished. The sculpted forms resemble oversized glass spheres, yet they are crafted from white-patinated bronze paired with glass elements. Arranged from the largest to the smallest, each form registers a digitally simulated stage of melting, offering an unfolding record of disappearance. For audiences trying to comprehend climate change through something more visceral than data, the installation becomes a realistic example to understand the discourse on climate change as visual ecological evidence. Nearby, photographs from Eliasson’s glacier melt series echo this narrative, documenting the shifting landscapes of Iceland’s glacial terrain.

Play of shadows

Color, one of Eliasson’s most recognizable tools, animates several works on view. Multiple Shadow House (2010) is an interactive installation where visitors’ silhouettes appear as layered, continuously shifting shadows. Translucent projection screens form the walls of a wooden structure, illuminated by a constellation of colored lamps. As bodies move, shadows multiply, lengthen and overlap, producing what can feel, in hindsight, like a ghostly experience.

Equally immersive is Beauty (1993), in which light shimmers across a fine mist, allowing a rainbow to appear and disappear within the darkened space. Eliasson makes visible the subtle negotiation between light, droplets, motion and distance; no two viewers see the same spectrum. Colors of different wavelengths emerge only briefly, shifting as each observer moves through the haze. The work exemplifies how Eliasson collapses scientific principle and poetic encounter into a single sensory moment.

The Yellow Corridor further tests the limits of perception. Saturated entirely in a sharp yellow hue, the passageway narrows the eye’s ability to detect other colors. Created through a low-pressure, mono-frequency lamp, the corridor offers a jarring yet illuminating experience, reminding visitors that the act of seeing itself can shape one’s understanding of the world.

Art, natural world

