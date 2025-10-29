TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
How Danantara is building Indonesia’s next tech giants

The next evolution in Indonesia’s digital economy must come not from founders or policymakers, but from investors, those who choose to fund endurance, not exits. 

Ryan Sakti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Jakarta
Wed, October 29, 2025

A worker cleans a sign on Sept. 8, 2025, at Wisma Danantara Indonesia, South Jakarta. In its first six months of operation, state asset fund Danantara, has secured Rp163.18 trillion (US$10 billion) in funding from a consortium of 12 foreign banks. A worker cleans a sign on Sept. 8, 2025, at Wisma Danantara Indonesia, South Jakarta. In its first six months of operation, state asset fund Danantara, has secured Rp163.18 trillion (US$10 billion) in funding from a consortium of 12 foreign banks. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

I

n my previous opinion in this newspaper, I wrote about how Indonesia’s start-up boom revealed deep cracks in governance, and how the ecosystem eventually matured from chasing growth to learning discipline. What began as a story of ambition has evolved into a lesson in accountability. Now, the next chapter belongs to those who can turn maturity into endurance.

The next evolution in Indonesia’s digital economy must come not from founders or policymakers, but from investors, those who choose to fund endurance, not exits. In that context, Danantara investment represents more than a new investment house, it symbolizes a cultural shift in how Indonesia builds its next generation of technology champions, with integrity, governance and patience capital at the core.

For over a decade, venture capital has driven Indonesia’s digital rise. Billions of dollars flowed in, chasing the next unicorn and the next IPO. But too often, new investors arrived merely to finance old investors’ exits. This created a cycle of speculative liquidity, money changing hands faster than value being built. Valuations soared, but fundamentals lagged. Founders became experts in pitch decks rather than product development. And when the music stopped, what was left was not a failure of innovation, but a failure of patience.

The problem was never ambition. It was an attention span. When investors demand quick returns, founders are pressured to prioritize optics over impact, to design businesses for funding rounds, not for customers. This is how governance becomes an afterthought rather than a prerequisite. The public corrections that followed, from post-IPO valuation slides to governance scandals, exposed an uncomfortable truth: Indonesia's digital economy was growing faster than its ability to sustain itself.

But correction brings clarity. The market is now entering a more grounded phase, one where endurance, not euphoria, defines success. This is where Danantara’s philosophy comes in, investing to create long-term ecosystem value, not short-lived valuations.

Danantara is built on the belief that Indonesia’s digital economy no longer needs more disruptors, it needs builders of institutions. It champions what can be called “patience capital” investments grounded in sustainability, governance, and societal return. It backs founders who build systems that last, not stories that sell. The shift is conceptual as much as it is cultural, from venture capital to endurance capital, from growth metrics to governance metrics, from valuation creation to value creation.

In practice, Danantara focuses on what can be called the “real economy of tech.” It channels capital toward sectors that anchor national transformation, such as logistics, energy, tourism, manufacturing and education, areas where technology strengthens infrastructure and productivity rather than amplifying consumption. It also prioritizes inclusivity, supporting digital platforms that expand access for MSMEs and communities instead of concentrating power in a few hands.

The Jakarta Post
© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

