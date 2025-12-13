TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag
Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Why Indonesian travelers choose Malaysia Airlines for their next journey
Golkar’s proposal for permanent coalition backfires
Jakarta’s heavy burden

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag
Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Why Indonesian travelers choose Malaysia Airlines for their next journey
Golkar’s proposal for permanent coalition backfires
Jakarta’s heavy burden

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why Indonesia needs media literacy now more than ever

In a country where social media serves as a primary source of news, misinformation now moves faster than relief efforts, shaping public perception long before facts can catch up.

Eric Jones and Nona Evita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
DeKalb, United States/Jakarta
Sat, December 13, 2025 Published on Dec. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-12-10T16:11:24+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Residents inspect the aftermath of a flash flood in the Gunung Nago area, Padang, West Sumatra, on Nov. 29, 2025. Residents inspect the aftermath of a flash flood in the Gunung Nago area, Padang, West Sumatra, on Nov. 29, 2025. (Antara/Iggoy el Fitra)

W

hen floods and landslides devastated Sumatra, the physical catastrophe was only the beginning. A second crisis emerged online: outdated videos, recycled photos from past disasters and decontextualized commentary that drowned out verified updates from rescue teams.

In a country where social media serves as a primary source of news, misinformation now moves faster than relief efforts, shaping public perception long before facts can catch up.

This dual disaster, material and informational, exposes a structural weakness in Indonesia’s digital ecosystem. It demonstrates why media literacy is not merely a desirable skill, but a civic requirement.

What Indonesia experienced during the Sumatra disaster aligns with global patterns. Research on the 2011 Tohoku tsunami, the 2023 Turkey–Syria earthquake and Cyclone Idai in Mozambique shows the same phenomenon: old footage resurfaces in moments of crisis, often spreading more widely than verified updates. Humanitarian agencies warn that such recirculated content creates the false impression that response efforts are stagnant even as conditions improve rapidly.

This dynamic was visible across Indonesia’s social platforms. While responders cleared debris, reopened roads, restored communications and executed airdrops into isolated valleys, timelines were dominated by imagery from earlier phases of the disaster. The resulting perception gap did not arise from a lack of action on the ground, but from digital noise misaligned with facts.

In the midst of this confusion, one of the clearest accounts came not from viral posts but from a volunteer: Ferry Irwandi. Embedded across the worst-hit areas, he documented the work of the Indonesian Military (TNI) and police units operating with the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), local governments, NGOs and community groups. His reports described evacuation corridors being established, aid lifted by Hercules aircraft into narrow valleys and engineering units working through the night to reopen access routes.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

His observations highlight something absent from much of the online commentary: large-scale humanitarian logistics depend on state capacity. Moving tonnes of food, fuel and medical supplies into mountainous regions is not an improvisational act; it requires coordinated assets and professional responders.

Popular

Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag

Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag
Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Why Indonesian travelers choose Malaysia Airlines for their next journey

Why Indonesian travelers choose Malaysia Airlines for their next journey

Related Articles

Floods, extreme weather, drive up grocery prices in various regions

Warm oceans seem to be turning even ‘weak’ cyclones deadly

Prabowo focuses on health on Pakistan trip

Related Article

Floods, extreme weather, drive up grocery prices in various regions

Warm oceans seem to be turning even ‘weak’ cyclones deadly

Prabowo focuses on health on Pakistan trip

When Indonesia's development leads to destruction

AI not a reliable source of news, EU media study says

Popular

Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag

Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag
Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Why Indonesian travelers choose Malaysia Airlines for their next journey

Why Indonesian travelers choose Malaysia Airlines for their next journey

More in Opinion

 View more
Residents inspect the aftermath of a flash flood in the Gunung Nago area, Padang, West Sumatra, on Nov. 29, 2025.
Academia

Why Indonesia needs media literacy now more than ever
On the road: Mobile coffee vendors wait for customers in a shopping area near the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta on Oct. 27, 2024.
Academia

The prevailing sachet economy: An engineered poverty trap
Church for all: Cars are parked outside the new Gereja Bersama Protestant Church in Citra Maja City housing complex in Lebak regency, Banten, on Dec. 7, 2025. Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar inaugurated the church for various denominations in September of this year.
Academia

New churches show path to religious tolerance

Highlight
Police officers march during a ceremony to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the National Police at the National Monument (Monas) Square in Jakarta on July 1, 2024.
Politics

Police defy court order on double jobs
Boxed in: Cars and motorcycles throng a road heading to the Semanggi underpass in Jakarta on Oct. 10, 2023. Police are considering applying the odd-even traffic policy on motorcycles as part of the city’s efforts to reduce air pollution.
Editorial

Pollution is not 'new normal'
Reusable bag and water bottle can help cut down plastic waste.
Economy

Tote-and-tumbler trap: A new cycle of “green” overconsumption

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Two Indonesians tested positive for leprosy in Romania, first cases in 40 years
Asia & Pacific

Cambodia says Thailand still bombing hours after Trump truce call
Archipelago

British porn star to be deported from Bali after small fine
Middle East and Africa

US aims for international Gaza force deployment early next year
Archipelago

Four arrested for allegedly stealing radioactive scrap metal in Cikande
Archipelago

Women bear brunt of Sumatra floods as basic needs remain unmet
Archipelago

East Java boarding school head gets 20 years, chemical castration for sexual abuse
Archipelago

State funding for collapsed Sidoarjo ‘pesantren’ under scrutiny
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Why Indonesia needs media literacy now more than ever

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.