TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Jakarta’s heavy burden
Indonesia’s OECD bid: A historic step for both sides
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight
Prabowo signals support for Golkar’s push to end direct regional elections

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Jakarta’s heavy burden
Indonesia’s OECD bid: A historic step for both sides
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight
Prabowo signals support for Golkar’s push to end direct regional elections

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Manias, panics and artificial intelligence

As technology companies push ahead to map the course of AI, sitting on the sidelines may seem safe for now, but taking this option risks losing out in the future.

Simon Johnson and Piero Novelli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Washington
Fri, December 12, 2025 Published on Dec. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-12-11T10:34:35+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A man tries AI glasses on July 29 during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2025 at the Shanghai World Expo and Convention Center in Shanghai, China. A man tries AI glasses on July 29 during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2025 at the Shanghai World Expo and Convention Center in Shanghai, China. (AFP/Hector Retamal)

I

n 1978, Charles Kindleberger published Manias, Panics and Crashes, an instant classic history of investment booms and subsequent busts. Such booms can be divided between those that end up building something useful, such as a railway system Britain, the United States and elsewhere in the mid-19th century, and those that do not, such as the Netherlands’ infamous tulip mania in the 17th century and the subprime mortgage madness of the early 2000s.

By any metric, the US and by implication, the world, is now in an intense artificial intelligence speculative boom. But will all the investment pouring into the industry build something useful? To whom, and for what purpose? And if there is a downside, what will it look like?

Kindleberger’s work, and everything that has happened since 1978, suggests that three salient questions should be used to assess investment booms.

First, does the boom involve more than just a run-up in asset prices (such as happened with US housing prior to the 2008 global financial crisis)?

On this front, today there is definitely a big wave of investment in plants and equipment, such as data centers, in the US and elsewhere. Moreover, investment in information technology infrastructure, an important input for firms and government, could boost productivity and therefore help underpin economic growth. (An unfortunate corollary is a potentially significant environmental impact, owing especially to increased demand for electricity and water.)

Second, is the investment boom financed primarily by issuing debt (a major factor in the 2008 crisis)?

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

For AI, the answer is decidedly mixed. While the biggest companies involved do have sufficient positive cash flow to cover what has already been spent, much supplier finance is apparently already being provided by some tech companies (to enable other companies to buy computer chips, for example). The credit risks involved in these relationships are murky, to say the least. Some of the collateral involved may become obsolete before the loans are paid off.

Popular

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Jakarta’s heavy burden

Jakarta’s heavy burden
Indonesia’s OECD bid: A historic step for both sides

Indonesia’s OECD bid: A historic step for both sides

Related Articles

Europe's second 'China shock' is blessing in disguise

Manias, panics and artificial intelligence

Asia's stocks ride a reform wave, but rough seas lie ahead

Related Article

Europe's second 'China shock' is blessing in disguise

Manias, panics and artificial intelligence

Asia's stocks ride a reform wave, but rough seas lie ahead

AI is not the risk. Our habits are

The second AI Alliance Network Meeting highlights major wins, signals broader expansion

Popular

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Jakarta’s heavy burden

Jakarta’s heavy burden
Indonesia’s OECD bid: A historic step for both sides

Indonesia’s OECD bid: A historic step for both sides

More in Opinion

 View more
Containers and cranes are seen on April 13, at the container port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China.
Academia

Europe's second 'China shock' is blessing in disguise
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin sit in a car, on Dec. 4, 2025, departing from Palam Air Force Base, India. Putin arrived in India on Dec. 4 for a two-day visit aimed at deepening defense ties, as New Delhi faces heavy United States pressure to stop buying oil from Moscow.
Academia

India’s strategic autonomy: A case for moral leadership
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Nov. 9, 2024.
Academia

Celebrating 75 years of Indonesia–China Relations: The way forward

Highlight
An aerial handout picture taken on May 18, 2024 shows a general view of deforestation at an area in East Kalimantan. Deforestation in Indonesia rose again throughout 2024, local environmental NGO Auriga Nusantra said on Jan. 31 based on satellite image analysis and fieldwork.
Society

Rising forest loss puts Kalimantan at higher disaster risk 
President Prabowo Subianto (center) inspects the operation of a public kitchen preparing food for flash flood survivors at an evacuation post in Pandan, Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra province, on December 1, 2025.
Editorial

Sumatra’s prolonged plight
Passive stance: A guide stands at Borobudur Temple, the world's largest Buddhist monument and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Magelang, Central Java on January 31, 2025.
Regulations

Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Europe's second 'China shock' is blessing in disguise
Academia

India’s strategic autonomy: A case for moral leadership
Academia

Celebrating 75 years of Indonesia–China Relations: The way forward
Academia

Manias, panics and artificial intelligence
Archipelago

Use of elephants in post-flood cleanup in Aceh draws criticism
Academia

Responsible AI: A new pathway for managing disaster risks

Interview

Coordinated response key to govt’s disaster handling
Politics

Golkar’s proposal for permanent coalition backfires
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Manias, panics and artificial intelligence

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.